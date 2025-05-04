Review: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE by The Atlanta Shakespeare Company and Belle Esprit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Romantic. Witty. Engaging. Timeless. These are a few words that could be used to describe Jane Austenâ€™s 1813 novel Pride and PrejudiceÂ - a literary classic that is still devoured by readers over two hundred years later. A novel so beloved has certainly had its share of adaptations which have brought the tale to life in many forms. And while many of these offerings have been good, there is something magical and entrancing experiencing this story unfold live on stage. That is what is taking place at The Shakespeare Tavern with Claire F. Martinâ€™s latest reimagining of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE â€“ pure magic. A collaborative offering between The Atlanta Shakespeare Company and Belle Esprit Theatre Collective, this production is fresh, spirited, and truly enchanting.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE follows the intelligent and spirited Elizabeth Bennet (Tyra Watkins) as she navigates the intricacies of 19th-century English society. Elizabeth's family, particularly her mother (Amanda Lindsey McDonald), is preoccupied with securing advantageous marriages for her and her four sisters. When the wealthy and aloof Mr. Darcy (Nicholas Tycho Reed) enters their lives, Elizabeth's initial judgment of his character as prideful leads to a tumultuous relationship. However, as the narrative unfolds, both characters confront their own flaws and misconceptions, ultimately leading to mutual understanding and affection.

The first thing that stood out to me as I left The Shakespeare Tavern after having been enthralled by PRIDE AND PREJUDICE was how deftly Claire F. Martin captures the essence of this classic tale in just two hours. As playwright, it is evident Ms. Martin has a deep affection for the story and weaves all the most important scenes, dialogue, and interactions into her script. I believe Jane Austen would be quite proud to see how lovingly she has brought her masterpiece to life. And it helps that Ms. Martin also serves as director, allowing her to capture the ideal pacing and delivery from her very talented cast.

Speaking of the cast, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE is delivered by seven actors playing eighteen different roles. As an ensemble, the actors work like clockwork to deliver each polite jab and witty retort while moving quickly from one scene to the next. Tyra Watkins is headstrong and self-assured as Elizabeth Bennet, with some of her strongest moments occurring when paired with Nicholas Tycho Reedâ€™s brooding and mysterious Mr. Darcy. As Elizabethâ€™s oldest and youngest sisters (among other roles), Jane and Lydia, Daniela Santiago and Alejandra Ruiz shine. Kevin Roost does a great job bringing four different characters to life (sometimes with very little transition time) including Bennet sister Mary and the devilish Wickham. Quinelle Bhandari is stoic and steadfast as loving father Mr. Bennet (among other roles) and Amanda Lindsey McDonald is absolutely hilarious both as the marriage-obsessed Mrs. Bennet and the odd, alliterative, Rev. Collins.

Part of what makes this production of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE so magical are the creative elements that have been well imagined for the stage. AnnÃ© Carole Butler and Clint Horneâ€™s costumes are well suited for the period and capture the essence of regency England well. Jeff Watkins and Laura Coleâ€™s scenic design is simple yet effective and is beautifully lit by Samantha Lancasterâ€™s lighting. The piece also features some lovely music composed by Omari Joseph and dance choreography by Kati Grace Kirby which adds to the magic of the moment.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, both in the original novel and onstage in this well-conceived and effectively delivered stage adaptation brilliantly critiques class distinctions and societal expectations while celebrating the importance of personal growth and genuine connections. It is a compelling story of love, society, and the human condition that has resonated with readers for two centuries. And, in the skilled hands of the cast and creatives involved in this beautiful production, the story achieves fresh life and is poised and ready for a new generation to discover.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, presented by The Atlanta Shakespeare Company in collaboration with Belle Esprit, runs through June 1st.Â Performances take place at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, 499 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $25-$49 depending on the show, the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.Â For tickets and more information, visitÂ www.shakespearetavern.com.Â

ABOUT BELLE ESPRIT

Belle Esprit is a feminist theater collective based in Atlanta, GA, that seeks to uplift stories written by, for, and about people of marginalized genders. Our mission is to revitalize the classics of yesterday and create the classics of tomorrow by placing an intersectional lens on history. We believe that recentering women in historically located stories is an urgent and empowering act, capable of inspiring courage and hope in the audiences of today and tomorrow.

Lead Photo: Nicholas Tycho Reed and Tyra Watkins (photo by Daniel Parvis)

All other Photos feature the cast of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (photos by Jeff Watkins)

Reader Reviews