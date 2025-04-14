Photos: Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, and More in Woodstock Arts' Next Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Woodstock Arts has announced all upcoming plays, musicals, art exhibits and concerts for the 2025-26 year at its highly-anticipated Season Reveal on Sunday, April 6. The theatre celebrated the evening of announcements with a gala and appearances from Woodstock Arts' leadership team members. Check out photos from the event below!

"The theme for this upcoming season is 'The Season of Discovery,' and keeping in theme, every event and show announced is designed to take you to new heights, across the seas, worlds real and imagined and all across the globe," the team says.

The season's plays include Anything Goes, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, and Mamma Mia!, to name a few. In exciting news for Broadway fans, the Lantern Series will include a concert by original Rent stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp.

Woodstock Arts Executive Director Christopher Brazelton, President of the Board Katie Caldwell, Managing Director Brian Gamel and Theatre Artistic Director Zach Stolz took to the stage to thank the community and give insight into the season ahead.

“I consider all of you partners in our community and all of the work that we do and the impact that we make,” Katie Caldwell, President of Woodstock Arts Board said as she thanked the Visionaries (Woodstock Art’s title for volunteers), sponsors, staff and the board. “We all can agree that the arts are essential to life and experiencing all of that with you is a true privilege to me.”

“Season Reveal is a reminder that we get to build a community with everyone,” Executive Director Christopher Brazelton said. “It is announcing all that we’re doing, but it’s a reminder that in the chaos in all that we do, that we get a beat to celebrate the group of community that we are.”

Woodstock Arts boasts 541 events for the upcoming season, more than enough for the community to spend every weekend immersed in the arts.

The team's most highly anticipated show of the season which prompted the loudest cheers from the crowd and started a chant was Mamma Mia! coming to Woodstock Arts on May 1, 2026. Theatre Artistic Director Zach Stolz told the audience that he has been trying to get the rights to this show for three years.

Another fan favorite, the recurring exhibit “Small Town Small Works,” is composed of pieces 15 inches or smaller by artists who live within a 15-mile radius. These pieces are always for sale during the entirety of the exhibit, but in the past, patrons had to wait to receive the art they purchased until the exhibit’s close.

For this season, Woodstock Arts is asking its artists to make more pieces so that when a guest buys their art, they can immediately take it home and the piece will automatically be replaced with another one of the artist’s small works. This ensures that the exhibit is always changing and affords our local artists more opportunities to benefit from exposure and possibly increase their sales.

All Theatre Events:

“Anything Goes” – Aug. 15 - Aug. 31, 2025

“Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” – Oct. 10 - Nov. 12, 2025

“Seusical Jr.” – Nov. 13 - Nov. 16, 2025

“A Christmas Carol” – Dec. 5 - Dec. 24, 2025 and directed by Molly Penny

“High School Musical” – Jan. 15 - Jan. 18, 2026

“Much Ado About Nothing” – Feb. 6 - Feb. 22, 2026

“Seared” – March 13 - March 29, 2026 and directed by Delaney Circe

“Mamma Mia!” – May 1 - May 24, 2026

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical” – June 10 - June 24, 2026

“Annie” – July 10 - July 26, 2026

All Art Exhibitions:

“Faculty Lounge: Art Beyond Office Hours” – Sept. 18 - Nov. 1, 2025

“Small Town Small Works” – Nov. 6 - Dec. 24, 2025

“Luminous Expressions: Art in Light and Reflection” – Jan. 9 - Feb. 28, 2026

“Pulp: The Fluid and the Concrete” – March 6 - May 2, 2026

“All the Fixins: – May 8 - July 4, 2026

All Lantern Concerts:

The Swon Brothers, country, Aug. 16, 2025

Georgia Symphony Orchestra, big band jazz, Sept. 12, 2025

Jim Messina, classic rock, Oct. 11, 2025

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, musical theatre revue, March 28, 2026

Martin Sexton, folk soul, April 18, 2026

Balsam Range, bluegrass, May 2, 2026

Visit woodstockarts.org for more information.

Photo credit: Chris Keil

Cover photo credit: Walter McBride



Woodstock Arts President of the Board Katie Caldwell

The Woodstock Arts team

Woodstock Arts Managing Director Brian Gamel

Woodstock Arts Executive Christopher Brazelton

Christopher Brazelton previews "Small Town Small Works" exhibition

Theatre Artistic Director Zach Stolz announces SEARED

Comments