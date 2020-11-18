Photo Flash: Lorraine Rodríguez-Reyes Teams-up with Aurora Theatre for MAMI CONFESSIONS

Actress Lorraine Rodríguez-Reyes teams-up with Atlanta-based Aurora Theatre to stream her award-winning one-woman show, MAMI CONFESSIONS. From November 20th through December 6th, 2020, Rodríguez-Reyes delivers 1 woman, 10 Moms and 1 Million Problemas directly to your home as part of the 'Our Stage On Screen' digital performances.

MAMI CONFESSIONS takes audiences into an unrestricted examination of motherhood. From childbirth to the empty-nest to current day COVID-19 and everything in between, the emotional rollercoaster ride of maternal love is brought to life through real-life stories from women of all ages and circumstances. Rodríguez-Reyes portrays 10 mothers who are fierce, funny, protective, loving, sad, joyous, proud, unapologetic, remorseful, provocative and amazing women.

Last spring, Rodríguez-Reyes performed MAMI CONFESSIONS live at the Aurora Theatre. Since the pandemic shutdown, the Aurora transformed their Studio space into a sound stage and filmed the performance. Rodríguez-Reyes is excited to give audiences everywhere the opportunity to experience her acclaimed show.

Directed for the stage by Susan G. Reid, MAMI CONFESSIONS first premiered in New York City, winning the 2014 ONE Festival in NYC and earning a full production run at the Teatro Circulo. The show went on to wow audiences in 2015 at The Kitchen Theatre in Ithaca, New York.

Rodríguez-Reyes has built a solid career appearing on stages all over the world. Most recently, she stepped up as director for the drama, Water by the Spoonful, written by Quiara Alegría Hudes and part of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies at Kennesaw State University. Rodríguez-Reyes first appeared at the Aurora Theatre back in 2018, co-writing and starring in Cuatro Mujeres, which she also performed at Marietta Theatre in the Square and in Mexico. She has landed roles at many respected theatres, including Cherry Lane Theatre (Verse Chorus Verse), Mint Theatre (On The Edge), Repertorio Español (La Gringa), Theatre Row (A Bicycle Country, Dog Day Afternoon), and many others. She was recognized with an OOBer Award for the role of La Extraña in De Dónde at The Looking Glass Theatre.

On-screen, Rodríguez-Reyes has emerged in numerous film and television projects. Most recently, she appeared on the CW's popular vampire-werewolf drama Legacies, NBC's hit crime dramedy Good Girls, and in the Lifetime movie Room for Murder. She also gained attention for appearing in more than 10 episodes of ABC's fan-favorite hypothetical situation series, What Would You Do?, hosted by John Quiñones. Her credits include a supporting role alongside Nicholas Cage in the thriller feature film Vengeance: A Love Story; the role of Nurse Ramirez on the HBO's iconic series, The Sopranos; and as Carmen in the film, Taught To Hate, part of HBO's International Latino Film Festival. She earned a 'Best Dramatic Actress' award nomination at The Long Island International Film Expo for the role of Doris Blanco in the celebrated indie film Willets Point.

Born and raised in New York with Puerto Rican roots, Rodríguez-Reyes received her MFA from Harvard's American Repertory Theatre (A.R.T.)/Moscow Art Theatre Institute For Advanced Theatre Training.

