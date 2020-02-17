Photo Flash: LEADING LADIES Opens at Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will bring the funny, farcical Leading Ladies by Ken Ludwig to their stage February 20th through March 8th at their home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. The production will be directed by GET Associate Artistic Director James Donadio and is sponsored by Renasant Bank.

See photos below!

In this hilarious comedy by Ken Ludwig, also the author of A Comedy of Tenors and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren't nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady's vivacious niece, Meg, who's engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there's a wide world out there, but it's not until she meets "Maxine and Stephanie" that she finally gets a taste of it. (source: Goodreads)

Photo Credit: Dan Carmody

Caroline Ficken, Robin Bloodworth

Caroline Ficken, Casey Gardner

Allen Dillon, Robin Bloodworth, Suzanne Roush, Caroline Ficken

Robin Bloodworth, Allen Dillon Caroline Ficken, Casey Gardner





