Out Of Box Theatre Closes Seventh Season With WORKING

Out of Box Theatre closes its seventh season with the average-worker themed musical Working. Based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers,

Working paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.



This new 2012 version of Working is a musical exploration of 26 people from all walks of life. While most of the professions have been updated, the strength of the show is in the core truths that transcend specific professions; the key is how people's relationships to their work ultimately reveal key aspects of their humanity, regardless of the trappings of the job itself. The show, still set in contemporary America, contains timeless truths. This new version of Working allows the audience to get a rare glimpse of the actors and technicians, working to put on a show. This raw adaptation only enhances the realistic and relatable nature of the subject matter.

Working runs June 7-22, Thursday through Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Out of Box Theatre is located in the Artisan Resource Center at 585 Cobb Pkwy S, Marietta, 30060. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.outofboxtheatre.com or by calling 678-653-4605.







Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You