New Oak Theatre to Present I COULD USE A DRINK At 208 Wine Bar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Oak Theatre is inviting you to an unforgettable night of live music and community at 208 Wine Bar on November 19, 2024. Join us for a special performance of Drew Gasparini's acclaimed song cycle, I Could Use a Drink, showcasing the highs and lows of relationships through soulful and dynamic music.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6 PM, performance begins at 7 PM

Location: 208 Wine Bar, 208 E Bay St, Savannah, GA

Tickets: $25 (limited to 40 seats)

Featuring a cast of professional singers, I Could Use a Drink offers an intimate exploration of modern life and love, infused with humor and heart. Known for his work as a contemporary musical theatre composer, Drew Gasparini's songs will be performed in a cozy, wine-bar setting-perfect for a memorable evening out.

Event Highlights:

Support the Arts! Enjoy the evening knowing that 10% of all wine sales will be donated to New Oak Theatre, helping fund our vibrant theatre programs.

Exciting Raffle: Win exclusive New Oak Theatre merchandise and other exciting prizes!

Community Connection: Learn more about New Oak Theatre's mission and future plans while enjoying a great night of live entertainment.

Seating is extremely limited, with only 40 tickets available, so be sure to reserve your spot today! Tickets are on sale now at www.newoaktheatre.org/events.

Note: This event is rated PG-13 due to language.

Don't miss this special opportunity to support local theatre, enjoy great wine, and experience a night of extraordinary music!

Comments