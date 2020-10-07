New Family & Politics Dangerously Collide In ESTILO AMERICANO

Estilo Americano tells the timely story of a Mexican-American family divided by politics.

Los Cortos, a non-profit organization dedicated to promote Hispanic filmmakers and content creators, announced the world premiere of the politically-charged and provocative short film Estilo Americano on Monday, October 19, 2020 exclusively at www.LosCortos.com.

Estilo Americano tells the timely story of a Mexican-American family divided by politics. What starts as a festive family gathering turns into an explosive showdown when siblings with opposing political views clash. As everyone struggles with their own deeply ingrained beliefs, some painful and shocking truths are revealed. Elections impact us all on an individual level. A January report by the American Psychological Association found that 56% of U.S. adults identified the 2020 presidential election as a significant stressor. That's an increase from the 52% who reported the same in the months before the 2016 vote. It's also worth noting that this year's survey was completed before the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, killing more than 200,000 Americans and causing another 50 million to file for unemployment.

Producer Ellen Utrecht said: "Although we are portraying a Latino family in Estilo Americano, this could be any dinner table U.S.A. or the world, for that matter. When politics divide, they go against the very essence of its purpose. Politics is all about making agreements between people so we can all live together in peace. Our film illustrates our unfortunate, current reality."

Writer/Director Miriam Kruishoop said: "I wanted to create a powerful piece about a Latino family in Trump's America. I deliberately moved away from Latino stereotypes which continue to be portrayed in entertainment and media, therefore, I centered the story around an educated middle-class family. Each family member offers a different point of view and has their own unique experience of what it means to be Latino. It's a film about identity, acceptance and belonging. I always try to dig a little deeper and get underneath the skin to create authentic voices."



Estilo Americano was created by a diverse female team. Produced by Ellen Utrecht. Written and Directed by Miriam Kruishoop with a story by Miriam Kruishoop and Leticia Rodriguez. Executive produced by Joyce Fitzpatrick. Cinematography by David J. Frederick (Mayans M.C.). Starring Lidia Porto (Get Shorty), Antonio Jaramillo (Mayans M.C.), Zuleyka Silver (In Time), Lombardo Boyar (Coco), Goya Robles (Get Shorty), Ruben Garfias (Get The Gringo), J. Teddy Garces (The Sessions) and Jessica Meza (East Los High). Award-winning Miriam Kruishoop (Vive Elle, Unter Den Palmen, Greencard Warriors) is a Dutch-American writer/director and visual artist. Kruishoop graduated with honors from the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam. Kruishoop previously wrote and directed another Latino film, the award-winning feature Greencard Warriors starring Manny Perez. The film tells the story of an undocumented family whose eldest son is recruited by the army with the promise of a green card. In 2014, Kruishoop was awarded the Best Director Award at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF). After its theatrical release, the film was featured on HBO Latino.

