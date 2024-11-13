NUTCRACKER, A JOHN LEGEND CHRISTMAS Announced for the Holidays At The Fox Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Theatre will bring an enchanting series of family and holiday-themed events this fall and winter.

With a wide array of shows ranging from animated sing-alongs to contemporary takes on classic ballets, there is something for everyone at the iconic theatre. Tickets for all events are on sale now at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

Visits can transform into an even more memorable occasion this holiday season by adding access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus onto show tickets. Perfect for families looking to add a touch of sophistication and holiday flair to their outing, the Marquee Club allows guests to don their festive best and revel in luxury. Along with the ambiance of an exclusive lounge, guests with Marquee Club Level Seats enjoy the comfort of private restrooms, rooftop terraces and premium cash bars.

Indulge in delectable pre-show food specially curated for the holidays, and consider annual memberships for year-round access to the club's exceptional amenities. For inquiries, contact sales@foxtheatre.org or call 404-881-2121 to speak to a Premium Experience Concierge.

“There is no better place to experience the spirit of the holiday season than at The Fox Theatre,” said Jamie Vosmeier, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Fox Theatre. “Our lineup of events is entertaining and speaks to the essence of unity and celebration that the holidays represent.”

A Foxgiving Feast

Monday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

The Fox Theatre's Marquee Club presented by Lexus is hosting its inaugural Friendsgiving event, A Foxgiving Feast, featuring a Thanksgiving-inspired menu, curated wine and bourbon tastings, photo ops, gifts and a very special appearance by world-renowned Sommelier André Mack. Kick-off the holiday season at this special event intended to bring people great food, delectable beverages and more! For those looking to unwind on the iconic rooftop, Monday Night Football will be on for all to enjoy.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.

Experience the magic of the season with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis! Celebrate the holidays with an unforgettable evening of captivating music, stunning visuals and timeless Christmas classics. Those looking to bring a group of 10 or more can go through Group Sales!

Twas the Night Before…

Friday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 15 at various times

A thrilling interpretation of the well-known holiday classic, ‘Twas the Night Before…, as only Cirque du Soleil could conjure it. This joyful show about the virtues of generosity and friendship promises to leave a lasting impression on families this holiday season. ‘Twas the Night Before…, Cirque du Soleil's first-ever holiday production, is a whirlwind of love, holiday cheer, riotous fun and adorably endearing characters that will establish a new tradition for families to treasure.

A John Legend Christmas

Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

Performing alongside a four-piece-band, John Legend will deliver holiday classics from his hit album, “A Legendary Christmas,” including “This Christmas,” “Baby, It's Cold Outside,” “Silver Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire).” The evening will also feature Legend's signature storytelling, providing audiences with an intimate experience as he reflects on his career, life and the stories behind the music.

Merry Mighty Mo & More! presented by Georgia Natural Gas

Wednesday, Dec.18 at 7 p.m (FREE EVENT!).

Celebrate the season with Merry Mighty Mo & More, a Fox Theatre holiday tradition featuring the iconic Möller organ, “Mighty Mo” and classic holiday sing-alongs performed by resident organist Ken Double. This festive evening includes a holiday quartet, “Like the Dickens,” photo ops with Santa Claus and a special screening of the holiday favorite film “Elf.” Join in the fun and make memories with friends and family at this heartwarming holiday event.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. | Friday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. | Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Atlantans and their visitors can round off festive celebrations with the quintessential holiday ballet, "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas." Watch world-class dancers perform with towering puppets, breathtaking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Those looking to gather a big group of friends or family can contact Group Sales by calling 404-881-2000 or emailing sales@foxtheatre.org.

Samara Joy: “A Joyful Holiday” featuring The McLendon Family

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit with Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, performing live at The Fox! With her acclaimed Verve Records debut, “Linger Awhile,” the 23-year-old Bronx native is hailed as the future of jazz, drawing comparisons to legends like Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. Praised by The New York Times as a “silky-voiced rising star” and celebrated by NPR's All Things Considered as “a classic jazz singer from a new generation,” Samara brings her Grammy-winning magic—including Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist—to the Fox for a soulful holiday celebration.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

A special, joyful holiday mash-up for the whole family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, the production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and MC Kurtis Blow, one of Hip Hop's founding fathers Through this remixed and reimagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take audiences on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

Straight No Chaser

Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the holidays with a night of good, wholesome fun as Straight No Chaser brings their acclaimed a cappella show to Atlanta! Originally formed at Indiana University, this group has become a global sensation, leading the modern a cappella movement with over three million albums sold, more than a billion streams on Pandora and more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold worldwide. Following a record-breaking fall tour across 50+ U.S. cities, including multiple sold-out shows and a historic run in Indianapolis, Straight No Chaser is ready to close out the season with their signature blend of harmonies, humor and holiday spirit. Perfect for fans of all ages, this is the ideal way to keep the holiday magic going just a little longer.

Early Bird Pricing for Alvin Ailey's American Dance Theater

To extend the season's celebrations into the new year, fans can't miss Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's upcoming engagement at The Fox Theatre, Feb. 12–16. As a special holiday offer, enjoy 25% off tickets priced $39 or higher when you purchase by Dec. 24, using the code AILEYFAN at foxtheatre.org/promo.

Tickets are available through the Fox Theatre box office, online, or by calling 855-285-8499. This early bird deal is perfect for holiday gift-giving and introduces a stunning performance experience to continue the joy well into 2025. Tickets for all events are on sale now at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

For a comprehensive list of upcoming events at the Fox Theatre, visit foxtheatre.org.

