NTC Presents Its Holiday Extravaganza Telethon Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 19, Newnan Theatre Company will broadcast a Holiday Extravaganza Telethon from Noon to 6pm! This six-hour fundraising event will stream on Twitch TV - a streaming service available to anyone with Internet access.

NTC's Holiday Extravaganza will consist of a variety of acts, including a story contest, holiday readings by local celebrities, song and dance performance`s, and cameos from some of your favorite characters from past NTC shows. 100% of the funds we raise will benefit NTC - Coweta's only nonprofit theatre company that produces live theatre with local, volunteer talent.

Tune in Saturday on your computer or mobile device at Twitch.TV/Newnantheatre.

The whole point of our Telethon is to raise funds to sustain NTC during this Pandemic pause so we can reopen at the appropriate time and resume entertaining our patrons with plays and other live performance programs at full strength!