NAKED MOLE RAT GETS DRESSED: THE VIRTUAL ROCK EXPERIENCE Will Be Streamed For Two More Weeks

Due to popular demand, Alliance Theatre is extending Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience through April 12! Watch it again or for the first time from the comfort of your own home for as little as $5. Fun for all ages.

Click HERE for more info!

You can also download a Free Activity Guide to extend the experience. And while you're at it, check out our Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed Playlist on YouTube, where you can hear from the author himself, and even learn a dance from the director of the show!





