Melinda Doolittle & Diana DeGarmo To Star In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Art Farm At Serenbe

The Art Farm at Serenbe has revealed the cast for their first musical theatre production, Little Shop of Horrors, premiering this September as part of the Under the Tent Series in Serenbe. Melinda Doolittle and Diana DeGarmo will be headlining the show along with several members of the cast from the Atlanta area.

In partnership with Matt Logan Productions out of Nashville, Tennessee, this innovative version of the show is adapted specifically for the traveling big-top tent. Tickets are available to purchase now for the show which will run from September 20-29 at various times.

American Idol star and soul-stirring songstress Melinda Doolittle will star as Audrey II. Melinda Doolittle became a household name during season six of American Idol in 2007, finishing in third place and gaining status as a fan favorite. In 2009, Doolittle released her debut album Coming Back to You garnering rave reviews from critics, including The New York Times and in 2013, she released her sophomore album You're The Reason. Doolittle continues to thrill audiences everywhere from the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame to The White House, from the Copa Room to Carnegie Hall, and headlines her own soulful show Great American Soul Book.

Fellow American Idol star and powerhouse vocalist Diana DeGarmo will star as Audrey. Diana's showstopping vocals shot her to fame on American Idol and opened doors to her numerous Broadway shows, National & International Tours, and a recurring role on The Young & The Restless. She also recently released her newest big band country feast for the ears, GEMINI.

The incredible cast features talent from throughout the SouthEast region with several that are local to the Atlanta area. The cast includes:

Melinda Doolittle as Audrey II

Diana DeGarmo as Audrey

Seth Nathan Green as Seymour

Judah Norman as Understudy (Crystal, Chiffon, Ronnette)

Morgan Crumbley as Chiffon

Carina Crumbley as Crystal

Daja Rice as Ronnette

Arik Vega as Understudy (Dentist/Seymour Understudy)

America Fanae as Understudy (Audrey 2/Urchin)

Garris Wimmer as Mr. Mushnik

Little Shop of Horrors, written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and loosely based on the 1960 film of the same name, follows the story of Seymour Krelborn, a meek floral assistant who accidentally grows a man-eating carnivorous plant, leading to chaos and violence. The show, which originally premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, became a smash hit and a cult classic beloved for its dark humor, campy charm, and memorable musical score.

Little Shop of Horrors is part of the Under the Tent Series from the Art Farm and will run from September 20-29. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at this link here.

Art Farm will be kicking off the Under the Tent series with our second annual Soirée at Serenbe fundraiser on Thursday, September 12th, in support of our campus expansion, complete with incredible sneak preview performances, food, beverages, and a live auction.

Additional Under the Tent 2024 performances include:

