Megan Hilty to Perform at Art Farm at Serenbe's BROADWAY IN THE WOODS Series in August

Join in for an intimate evening with Megan Hilty as she joins Art Farm at Serenbe's Broadway in the Woods series on Aug 27th at 7:30. The beloved star of stage and screen brings her powerful voice and sparkling personality to a cabaret show that will feature her Broadway setlist.

Already a fan favorite for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked and Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, Hilty became known to theater fans worldwide as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash."

On stage, she received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off, for which she earned nominations for her Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards. Megan has performed across the globe to sold-out houses including concerts with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, and the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center among many others. She has recorded three albums, Megan Hilty: Live at the Café Carlysle, A Merry Little Christmas with Megan Hilty and It Happens All the Time.

"Broadway in the Woods" is a new performance series featuring Broadway's biggest and brightest stars. Each incredible performer will create a unique slate of show-stoppers and hidden gems from America's quintessential art form, all with the beautiful natural setting of Serenbe as a backdrop. Join us for this magical theatrical experience!