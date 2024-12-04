MERRY MIGHTY MO AND MORE! Returns to The Fox Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Theatre will bring back its annual holiday tradition, "Merry Mighty Mo and More!” on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. This free, family-friendly event brings the holiday spirit to life while honoring the historic theatre's opening day on Christmas Day 1929.

While general admission to the event is completely free, guests also have the option to elevate their experience by purchasing access to the luxurious Marquee Club presented by Lexus for $45, plus applicable fees. The Marquee Club offers an exclusive holiday atmosphere with premium amenities, festive refreshments and unparalleled views of the theatre's iconic spaces, creating a truly memorable evening.

The event offers a day filled with holiday cheer, musical splendor and cinematic history. Guests enjoy complimentary photos with Santa Claus, creating magical holiday memories for families and friends. Sing-alongs led by the Fox Theatre's famed Möller organ, affectionately called "Mighty Mo," add to the festive atmosphere. Built in 1929 and one of the largest working Möller organs in the world, Mighty Mo continues to be a centerpiece of the Fox Theatre experience.

A highlight of the event is a rare screening of the 1929 silent film Big Business, starring the legendary comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. This timeless classic is accompanied by the rich, live sounds of Mighty Mo, played by the Fox Theatre's resident organist, Ken Double. This unique presentation brings the magic of cinema's golden era to life and offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a historic film as audiences did nearly a century ago.

The festivities continue with a cappella performances by "Like The Dickens," whose harmonies bring seasonal favorites to life, and a screening of the modern holiday classic movie “ELF,” beloved by audiences of all ages.

In the spirit of giving, the Fox Theatre is partnering with City of Refuge for this year's event. Guests are encouraged to “Bring Your Socks to the Fox,” donating new socks to support individuals and families served by City of Refuge. City of Refuge provides critical resources for Atlanta's most vulnerable residents, focusing on health and wellness, housing, job training and youth development. Situated in one of Atlanta's most historic and struggling neighborhoods, City of Refuge has been a beacon of hope for over two decades, empowering individuals to create sustainable change in their lives. Donations to City of Refuge can also be made online HERE.

