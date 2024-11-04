Legacy Theatre Presents CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fresh new reimagining of the Roald Dahl classic Charlie & the Chocolate Factory will play at Legacy Theatre, November 8th- December 15th.

Written by David Grieg, with music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory transports audiences to a world of 'pure imagination'. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka's factory, chockfull of chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the great glass elevator- all revealed by Wonka's army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

Based on the famous 1964 novel by Roald Dahl, this all-new musical premiered on London's West End in 2013, and opened on Broadway in 2017. The musical features many new songs composed by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) while also paying homage to the Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film. The show still includes the motion picture hits, "Candy Man", "I've Got a Golden Ticket", "Oompa Loompa Song", and "Pure Imagination".

The show is directed by Mark Smith, and choreographed by Bethany Hayes Smith. "This is one of the biggest shows we've ever produced. It's a spectacle that is a great addition to the holiday season, it's perfect for the whole family." says Mark Smith. "It's really a great blend of nostalgia from the 1971 film, and fresh, modern music and dance. I think our audiences won't be expecting that, but they'll love it."

Tristan Costa and Josiah Watson star as Charlie Bucket and Justin Thompson (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Beauty & the Beast) returns to Legacy's stage to portray the iconic candyman, Willy Wonka. The show features several performers returning to Legacy including Chelsie Burks (Veruca Salt), Avery Ernsberger (Mike Teavee), Sydney Kay Peebler Ernsberger (Cherry Sundae), Lamont Hill (Mr. Beauregarde), Erika Johnson (Violet Beauregarde), Cristina Mariano (Mrs. Gloop),Christopher Noyes (Grandpa Joe), Zack Olds (Augustus Gloop), and Grayson Yockey (Mr. Salt). Making their Legacy Theatre debuts are Madi Daning, Sierra Noel Glosson, Kenley Belle Juback, Bailey Buchanan Matheson, McCade Matheson, Daniel Miskin, and Vic Pardon.

Charlie & the Chocolate Factory runs November 8th-December 15th with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. Adult tickets are $40-$50, Children 12 and under are $20-$25, and Senior & Student discounts are available as well as discounts for groups of 20 or more. Tickets and subscriptions can be purchased online at www.legacytheater.com or by calling the Box Office at 404-895-1473. The Legacy Theatre is located at 1175 Senoia Rd. in Tyrone, GA.

