Kennesaw State University to Present OPOSSUM AND THE SEASON STONE

Human beings, no matter their age, are built to play, but they must find ways to activate the behavior, according to Dr. Stuart Brown, founder and past president of the National Institute for Play. He insists that play is "not frivolous and not just for kids, but something that is an inherent part of human nature." Kids of all ages will get a chance to play when Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies' (TPS) presents its original production of "Opossum and the Season Stone" Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 22-23, created specifically for Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA).

Roll with the Rhythms

Set in the Children's Forest at Swift-Cantrell Park in Kennesaw, this theatre production is designed for children ages 0-8 and their caregivers. The play explores nature's rhythms while also offering children pre- and post-show activities such as live music, bubbles and ribbon sticks, face painting, and even a craft that children may then utilize in the show.

An Immersive Experience

Playwright and TPS faculty Nicole B. Adkins and TYA expert Andrea Washington co-created the class "Devising for Young Audiences," now in its sixth semester at KSU. Adkins explains that the "activities, as part of this class model, establish that this is an immersive piece, and that the audience is an important part of it! The live music is important, too, as a sensory-based technique." A cellist is currently scheduled to perform live during "Opossum and the Season Stone," and they may be joined by a percussionist.

Serious About Play

"This piece is joy based and gets our students playing. We are seeing them release and play in a way that they haven't done in years. The kids feel comfortable playing, and the adults feel comfortable playing," adds Adkins. But it is still serious work, and Adkins strives to make it meaningful.

Permission to Squirm

She often asks her students how to best honor children's time, their voices, and what they care about. "Theatre for Young Audiences deserves as much attention and joy-and level of mastery-as it does for theatre for general audiences. With what we are doing, kids can be themselves: they can make noise, move around, and we will then use that as part of what we are creating," says Adkins.

First Job? TYA!

The experience for the KSU students is also worthwhile. "Theatre for Young Audiences is often where students find some of their first jobs, so having this experience is invaluable. If our students are ambassadors for the work, it makes them sought after in the industry," says Adkins, as producing content for young audiences can be a profitable venture for theatres.

Talent in Textiles

Many of the costume designs were created in partnership with KSU School of Art and Design's Textiles program, led by Amanda Britton, Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Textiles, who worked closely with Adkins and Vanita Keswani, Education Manager at Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Britton says, "We quickly saw an opportunity to engage with our surrounding community in a new, innovative way. Not only was this collaboration with Smith Gilbert Gardens, but it was also a wonderful opportunity to partner with different areas of the College of the Arts."

Happening in Nature

The directors were able to test out some of the clever designs, including crickets who wear glasses on their antennae and spiders who have multiple eyes. "We have come full circle, as our Assistant Director Lauren Lee is a recent alumna who was with us from the beginning. Her twin, Michelle, is also a recent alumna who is designing the rest of the costumes and scenic pieces," says Adkins.

Come Out and Play

This year's performances are presented by Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies in collaboration with Smith Gilbert Gardens (the City of Kennesaw's botanical garden); the City of Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department; and the North Cobb Public Library. All the activities will be held in the Children's Forest at Swift-Cantrell Park on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16 and Nov. 22-23. In case of rain, the performance will be held at the North Cobb Public Library. For performance times and more, please visit https://calendar.kennesaw.edu/event/opossum-and-the-season-stone.

