BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Closes CSTC's 7th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ATLANTA (April 16, 2025) – Carole King’s music shaped a generation, and the Broadway hit musical showcasing her extraordinary life is the latest crowd-pleasing offering from City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC). BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, playing May 2-18 at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs, will mark the end of the company’s 2024 – 2025 PNC Season, the seventh from CSTC, which is one of the nation’s newest and fastest-growing professional theatre companies.

Filled with some of the most recognizable songs of the1960s and early ‘70s, BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL is the untold story of Carole King's journey from schoolgirl to songwriter to superstar; from her relationship with husband and song writing partner Gerry Goffin, their close friendship and playful rivalry with fellow songwriters Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, to her remarkable rise to stardom, becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. The musical features such hit songs as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “I Feel The Earth Move Under My Feet,“ “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “One Fine Day,” and many more.

Playing the title role will be Atlanta’s-own Megan K. Hill, who was most recently seen in CSTC’s productions of Disney’s FROZEN and RAGTIME. “We have an enormous talent pool here in Atlanta, and Megan is a considerable talent whom we have had our eyes on for some time,” says Executive Director Natalie DeLancey, “We’re fortunate and so thrilled to have her as our Carole. Megan is an electric performer, and I cannot wait for Atlanta audiences to fall in love with her.”

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL also features Broadway veterans Lily Kaufmann, as Cynthia Weil, and Courtenay Collins, as Carole’s mother Genie Klein. Kaufmann has appeared on Broadway in MEAN GIRLS, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, and TAMMY FAYE. She made her CSTC debut one year ago, playing Elle Woods in LEGALLY BLONDE. Collins appeared on Broadway in THE PROM, and has played memorable roles in the CSTC productions of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and THE MUSIC MAN. Making their return to the CSTC stage are Nick Walker Jones (CSTC’s SPAMALOT, Disney’s FROZEN, JERSEY BOYS) as Gerry Goffin; Haden Rider (CSTC’s JERSEY BOYS, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER) as Barry Mann; Jordan Sam Rich (CSTC’s RAGTIME, THE MUSIC MAN) as famed producer/manager Don Kirschner; Kyla Bolling and Shena Renee as one-half of The Shirelles; Cedric J. Paige, Zac Pritts and Charles Pruitt as three of The Drifters; Alec Beard and Claudio Pestana as The Righteous Brothers; and Callie Regan Walker as Betty. Making their CSTC debuts are Mionne Destiny and Alexandria Joy as the remaining Shirelles; Jerrell Melton III as one of The Drifters; and Kennedy Bastow as Marilyn. The talented cast also includes Avanni Cherie, Evan Ellicott (CSTC debut), Grace Arnold Hogan, and Rayvon Love as swings.

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL features a Tony-nominated book by Douglas McGrath, with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. The City Springs Theatre Company production will be directed by Shane DeLancey, who previously helmed CSTC’s hit productions of SPAMALOT and JERSEY BOYS. The show’s music director and conductor will be Chase Anderson, with choreography by Jordan Pretorius. The creative team also includes Jacob Olson (scenic design); Seth Rieser (lighting design), Anthony Narciso (sound design), Alycia Berry (wig and makeup design); and Ashley Raper (production stage manager).

Performances of City Springs Theatre Company’s production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL will take place May 2nd through May 18th at the Byers Theatre in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Tickets are now on sale at www.CitySpringsTheatre.com. For more information contact City Springs Theatre Company at 404-477-4365 during regular business hours.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, May 2 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, May 3 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, May 4 @ 2:00pm

Wednesday, May 7 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, May 8 @ 7:30pm

Friday, May 9 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, May 10 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, May 11 @ 2:00pm

Wednesday, May 14 @ 7:30pm

Thursday, May 15 @ 7:30pm

Friday, May 16 @ 8:00pm

Saturday, May 17 @ 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, May 18 @ 2:00pm

Individual tickets to see the City Springs Theatre Company production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL range from $64 to $115, including all fees, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Call 404-477-4365 or visit CitySpringsTheatre.com for more information. Gift cards and discounts for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the Box Office at 404-477-4365. CSTC’s Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Live performances of the City Springs Theatre Company production are at the Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. This production contains adult themes and language and is recommended for ages 13 and older.

About City Springs Theatre Company

City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class entertainment experiences and innovative arts education programs that drive cultural and economic vitality. Through musical theatre productions that utilize the talents of local and national artists, CSTC provides Broadway-quality entertainment to the diverse Atlanta populace, helping to establish Sandy Springs, Georgia, as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, led by Natalie DeLancey as executive director, and Tony Award®-winner and Atlanta native Shuler Hensley as artistic director. To date, CSTC has served over 275,000 patrons and 140,000 students through its mainstage musicals and educational programs. For tickets and more information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

Comments