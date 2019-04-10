Jacob S. Louchheim, Marcus Terrell Smith, and More Lead Serenbe's RAGTIME

New to Serenbe Playhouse, this immersive, brand new production will feature: Jacob S. Louchheim as Tateh (Operatic Baritone and Actor based in New York City known for his role in The Mile Long Opera and Sleepy Hollow at the Player's Theatre), Marcus Terrell Smith as Coalhouse Walker Jr. (The Book of Mormon National Tour, How The Grinch Stole Christmas at The Old Globe), and Nicole Vanessa-Ortiz as Sarah (Off-Broadway: Smokey Joe's Café, Spamilton, Grand Prize Winner for Wendy William's Next Great Voice).

Joining them will be: Courtney Chappelle as Mother, Daniel Burns as Father, Niki Baddua as Evelyn Nesbit, Ethan Hall as Harry Houdini, Chase Davidson as Mother's Younger Brother, Lilliangina Quinones as Emma Goldman, Jeremy Skidmore as Grandfather, Pilot Bunch as The Little Boy, Elyse Corbett as The Little Girl, Tetrianna Beasley as Sarah's Friend, Chris Saltalamacchio as Henry Ford, Aaron Schilling as J.P. Morgan, Adam Washington as Booker T. Washington, Jeremy Gee as Willie Conklin. The Ensemble will feature C.J. Babb, Ally Duncan, Destiny Freeman, Arielle Geller, Alexandria Joy, Karley Rene, Matthew Salvatore, and Terrence Smith.

To breathe new life into this classic story, Director Brian Clowdus (Artistic/ Executive Director, Founder of Serenbe Playhouse) leads a creative team including: Bubba Carr (Choreography), Chris Brent Davis (Music Director), Ryan Howell (Scenic Designer), Miranda DeBusk (Lighting Designer) Rob Brooksher (Sound Designer), Clare Parker (Costume Designer), Mark Warner (Technical Director), Jake Guinn (Stunt Coordinator), and Joel Coady (Director of Production).

Binder Casting, a subsidiary of the full service and award-winning live entertainment production company RWS Entertainment Group (RWS), and Serenbe Playhouse have joined forces for the casting of Serenbe Playhouse's Tenth Anniversary Season. Acquired by RWS Entertainment Group in 2016, Binder Casting has cast over 70 Broadway shows including the Tony Award-winning productions of The Lion King, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Dames At Sea, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Gypsy, The King and I, Lost in Yonkers and Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Over the course of this season, Binder Casting will provide talent for three large-scale musicals at Serenbe Playhouse.

"Serenbe Playhouse is synonymous with both creativity and bold immersive theatre," stated Bruston Manuel, chief operations officer of RWS. "This partnership aligns with Binder Casting's mission of providing well established talent to the best in the business. We at RWS and Binder Casting are extremely excited and honored to cast the theatre's 10th anniversary season."

Tickets are on sale now. Ticket prices start at $40. Senior/student and group discounts are available. Rain Insurance is available for all tickets. All may be purchased online at www.serenbeplayhouse.com, or by calling the box office (770-463-1110), Wednesday - Sunday, 12pm - 5pm.





