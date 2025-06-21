Interview: Jarius Miquel Cliett of THE BOOK OF MORMON at The Fox Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The record-setting, multi-Tony Award winning musical THE BOOK OF MORMON will make its return to Atlanta from June 24 - 29 as the final production in the 2024 - 2025 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season at The Fox Theatre. Among the cast is Jarius Miquel Cliett, who plays Mafala Hatimbi and who has deep roots in Atlanta. I had the chance to catch up with Jarius to discuss his journey in the theatre, his experiences with the show, and his excitement about performing for a hometown crowd.

BWW: Jarius, thanks so much for taking the time to talk with me today. We are so excited to have BOOK OF MORMON here in Atlanta!

Jarius Miquel Cliett: Yeah, it's so wild. I believe the last time that THE BOOK OF MORMON was in Atlanta was 2018 and I was actually in that audience. It was my first time ever seeing the show and I was like, “Oh my God, this is wildly funny. Crazy.” I remember leaving the theater having a great time. Never in a million years would I have thought I'd be doing the show, let alone bringing it back to Atlanta. So, it's just been a mind warp of the highest kind. I'm excited to be coming home.

To start, can you tell us a little bit about how you got started in the theatre?

Like most people, I think I found my knack for performing at a young age. I know most people would probably say that. I’m pretty sure I was singing around like five or six in church, in the choir, that kind of stuff. I even auditioned at an early age for THE LION KING and THE WIZ and stuff like that. I had an early introduction during my elementary and middle school years of theatre. Some of my mentors were Broadway actors so I had early training even before that. Then my church had a summer acting camp run by Janice Williams, who became kind of like my mentor for all things performance. I eventually went to high school and was part of Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) all four years of high school, where I was a vocal major and an acting minor. At one point, I did a little dance here and there, and that's kind of how everything started. My senior year, I was actually going to go to school for mechanical engineering. I had done summer camps prior to my senior year at places like Johns Hopkins and Georgia Tech for robotics and civil engineering, all kinds of stuff. But I was still doing performing arts in high school, and one of my mentors, Miss Evelyn White, who's still at Pebblebrook, was just a godsend. She was like, “Hey, you should probably look into going to school for vocal performance.” And I was like, “Okay.” So, I ended up going to the University of Alabama for my undergraduate in vocal performance for my bachelor's, and then I did my master's at Georgia State University. After that, I was basically doing two things at once. I was working a full-time job while also performing in both operas and musicals. My first professional gigs were with Capitol City Opera, and my first musical professionally was with Atlanta Lyric Theatre, MY FAIR LADY. So, like I said, Atlanta is where a lot of things started for me. And then eventually, I started doing regional theatre. Then the pandemic happened, and, as everybody experienced, all those things went away. In 2020 and 2021, I worked on a show at the Strand Theatre. And our MD just so happens to be one of the dance captains on the THE BOOK OF MORMON on Broadway. He was telling me about the experience, but I still never would have clocked it. But in 2022, they put out an audition on Actors Access for it, and I just said, “You know, I'm going to submit.” I sent in my information, my resume, and everything. I didn't hear anything for a while, so I thought I didn't get a callback. But I ended up going to finals, flew to New York right before I was headed to Maine to do 9 TO 5 for the summer. Had a great time, just fell in love with the creative team, who I adore. While I was in Maine, I found out that I booked the tour. It was mind-blowing. I remember just not being able to contain myself in rehearsal. After getting that kind of news, you can't go back to rehearsal as normal. I did the tour from 2022 until 2024. I left last March. Took a little bit of time, actually moved to New York for a bit, which was fun. Then I was back home to Atlanta, and I saw they had again posted something on Actors Access. I thought, “I wouldn't mind going back.” I enjoyed the creative team, I enjoyed touring. So, I am now playing Mafala and it’s been an amazing ride. I've been back for the last three weeks. It's been such a mind-blowing experience and a shift to play a whole new role.

That's amazing. You kind of answered my next question, which was since you're coming to The Fox and grew up in the area, I was going to ask if you went to The Fox growing up.

My very first show was LES MISERABLES at The Fox. My Best Friend got me tickets for my 16th birthday, and we got to sit in the orchestra. I remember watching it - it's still one of my favorites to this day. I'm waiting for someone to cast me as Javert. As a performer, getting to see that kind of Arabian night sky that we have and everything, I can't wait for the cast to see just how amazing the venue is.

For those unfamiliar with BOOK OF MORMON, tell us a little bit about the musical. What can people expect?

People can expect a laughing riot, a good time, and wonderful music. It's one of those shows you have to see to believe. It got nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and a Grammy. That's a testament to its quality. My favorite part is leaving and talking to people at the stage door, hearing what they liked. It means I did my job well. Starting the show back in 2022, I realized that it's such good music. With music from Bobby Lopez, who did AVENUE Q and FROZEN, it's amazing. As a musician, the score makes me nerd out in a big way. I enjoy the score and the music so much. I find new ways to inject my interpretation of it and find joy in things I've been singing for years.

Tell us a bit about playing Mafala Hatimbi. Anything in particular inspire your portrayal?

I draw on leadership, especially from my dad, who’s ex-military. He’s funny and cool but can be stern when needed. Playing Mafala, I find the balance between humor and leadership, and it helps that I'm graying quite a lot. Even small things like the gray hair and need to take naps feed into the character. I’m not going to dye it. It fits now. It's been fun finding those nuances in the character. But I would say the thing that I drew from the most is watching my dad.

Is there something in particular you look forward to the most before you step out on stage each night?

I can't pinpoint one thing. It's the gratitude that I get to do this every night. The kid in me can't wait to get out there and have fun. I tell kids I get paid to play dress-up. Growing up, I never thought I'd be doing this. The gratitude and joy of performing keep me going. Those moments of gratitude and putting on an amazing show are what I look forward to the most.

Speaking of young people, do you have any advice for other young performers looking to get into the world of theatre?

Figure out who you are first. It sounds like a step-five thing, but the more I knew about myself, the better I maneuvered through the industry. As a Black man from the South, there are identities I've had to navigate. Knowing who you are informs your decisions. When you walk into a room, be authentic. It's about being a collaborator, being kind, and uplifting your fellow cast. That's who I want in my room when I'm having a bad day.

That's amazing advice. Is there anything you have coming up next?

I’m always in the mindset that it's in the Lord's hands. I enjoy the opportunity and the creative team is phenomenal. I enjoy showing up to work. I try to find things to do in each location we visit. I’ll be playing Mafala for the whole season and I’m excited about coming to Atlanta. My whole family is coming to the opening night. It's a huge moment. I didn't get here by myself; I have a village of people who helped me. Bringing it to Atlanta for them to see is indescribable. I can’t wait to perform at The Fox. I’ll have to take time during sound check to have a moment of gratitude. Atlanta is such a special place with an amazing arts community. I’m excited to support my community and see some great shows while I’m in town.

THE BOOK OF MORMON runs at the Fox Theatre Tuesday, June 24th through Sunday, June 29th as part of the 2024/2025 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308 and by visiting https://www.foxtheatre.org/events/detail/book_of_mormon or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org. Performances are Tuesday June 24thth – Thursday June 26th at 7:30PM, Friday, June 27th at 8PM, Saturday, June 28th at 2PM and 8PM, and Sunday, June 29th at 1:00PM and 6:30PM.

Top Photo: Jarius Miquel Cliett

Mid Photo 1: Sam McLellan and company in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

Mid Photo 2: (L-R) Keke Nesbitt and Diego Enrico in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

Bottom Photo: Craig Franke and company in THE BOOK OF MORMON North American tour

