HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD & More Set for Broadway in Atlanta 2025/2026 Season

The Atlanta premiere of the six-time Tony Award winning HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will anchor the 2025/2026 Broadway in Atlanta season at the Fox Theatre. The lineup is also set to feature anticipated Atlanta premieres of the nostalgia-rich, award-winning production BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, the 2023 Tony Award winning Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the 2024 Tony Award winning Best Musical THE OUTSIDERS, Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys’ new musical HELL’S KITCHEN and the return of MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT. Season options include anticipated returns of the eight-time Tony Award winning Best Musical HADESTOWN, the must-see tour of the ultimate feel-good show ELF, the special 30th anniversary tour of RIVERDANCE, the four-time Tony Award winning hit MJ THE MUSICAL and the Tony Award® winning Best Original Score SIX.



“The 2025/2026 season lineup is one of our most robust, show-stopping seasons yet,” said Russ Belin, vice president of Broadway in Atlanta. “It’s a privilege to once again bring such a dynamic slate of Broadway’s best to our city – including many shows that are still selling out in New York. The expansion of our offerings is a testament to Atlanta’s immense appreciation for the arts.”



BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical

​Sept. 23 – 28, 2025

​Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Atlanta in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO

​Oct. 14 – 19, 2025

​WINNER, BEST MUSICAL, THE MOST TONY AWARD-WINNING SHOW OF THE SEASON KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL!

​Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.



THE OUTSIDERS

​Nov. 25 – 30, 2025

​The winner of the 2024 Tony Award® for Best Musical is THE OUTSIDERS. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them.



HELL’S KITCHEN

​Jan. 6 - 11, 2026

​Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

​

​Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL'S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.



HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

​Feb. 28 - March 21, 2026

​IT’S TIME TO BELIEVE IN MAGIC. Broadway’s spellbinding spectacular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is coming to Atlanta. Join Harry and his son on a mind-blowing new adventure through time—brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.



THE SOUND OF MUSIC

​April 7 - 12, 2026

​For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”



Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

​May 26 - 31, 2026

​Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love.



This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”



Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.



MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT

​July 21 - 26, 2026

​THE SHOW THAT SET BROADWAY BACK 1,000 YEARS...RETURNS! SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.



The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.



2025/2026 Season Options:



HADESTOWN

​Nov. 14 – 16, 2025

​COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



ELF The Musical

​Dec. 16 - 21, 2025

​ELF is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves at the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and limited toy-making abilities make him realize he may not quite fit in! When he discovers he is actually human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the Big Apple and the people he meets rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.



This modern-day holiday classic returns home to Broadway in an acclaimed new, record-breaking production that “has the magic to send you out of the theatre smiling and singing” (The Times of London).



RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

​Feb. 6 - 7, 2026

​Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE ​ as a global cultural sensation.



To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, RIVERDANCE will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.



MJ THE MUSICAL

​Jan. 27 – Feb. 1, 2026

​He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Atlanta in MJ, the multiple Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It’s thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London’s West End; Hamburg, Germany…and now MJ is startin’ somethin’ in Atlanta as it makes its way back to the Fox Theatre in February 2026.



SIX

​

April 28 - May 3, 2026

​From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



