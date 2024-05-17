HANDS ON A HARDBODY to be Presented at Marietta Theatre Company in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marietta Theatre Company will present its second show of the 2024 season, "Hands on a Hardbody" which features 10 contestants, 1 truck, and the quest for the American dream. Inspired by a true story and infused with a fresh, roots-rock vibe, this musical is a hilarious, heartfelt, hard-fought contest where only one winner will drive away with a brand-new truck. The book is by Doug Wright, with music by Trey Anastasio (frontman for the famed jam-band, Phish) and Amanda Green, with lyrics by Amanda Green.

Based on a real contest in Longview, Texas, the musical's competitors must stand in the sun for days on end with their hands on the truck-and the last person standing is the winner. We're introduced to Kelli Mangrum, a dreamer who wants to sell the truck to move to L.A.; J.D. Drew, the oldest contestant; Norma Valverde, who relies on her faith in God to make it through the competition; and Benny Perkins, who has already won the contest once before, and many more.

Director Zac Phelps, expressing his excitement about the show shared, "We're thrilled to bring Marietta audiences the authentic experience of 'Hands on a Hardbody,' a grounded musical inspired by a real event and real people. As the stories intertwine, a compelling portrayal of a community tackling real-world issues takes shape, all centered around the iconic presence of a truck. We can't wait for the audience to witness the power and resonance of this show."

The cast includes Brian Brooks White, Camille Fairbanks, Shane Murphy, Luke Kasner, Isabella Engberg, Nicholas Rodrigues, John Jenkins, Sydney White, Chandler Harrelson, Margaret Anne Vowel, Andrew Maxwell, Jalyn Bentley, Jamorad Keith, Montana Ludlow and Zachary Grizzle.

Marietta Theatre Company performs at Marietta's New Theatre in the Square located at 11 Whitlock Avenue. Tickets at this historical venue range from $23.75 - $45.00 and can be purchased at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.

Comments