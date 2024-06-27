HAIRSPRAY and World Premiere of TRICK! THE MUSICAL Lead Out Front Theatre Company's 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out Front Theatre Company has announced its 2024/25 season lineup. The company's ninth season will feature a Tony Award-winning beloved musical, a campy holiday mystery, incredible plays new to Atlanta, and the world premiere stage adaptation of a 1990's queer cult-classic film.

"As we embark on our ninth season, we are thrilled to continue bringing stories to the stage that celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of our LGBTQIA+ community," says Paul Conroy, Founder and Producing Artistic Director. "This season, we are proud to present an array of joyful and accepting experiences on our stage, including a Tony-Award-winning powerhouse, a campy holiday romp, two exciting and hilariously heartwarming plays, and a world premiere musical based on an adored queer film. Now is the perfect time for us to escape into the world of theatre, where stories offer smiles, dancing, and a whole lot of laughter. We are so excited to present a season so familiar to our queer community: one of found families, inclusivity, and joy.

Out Front's 2024-25 season will open with the Tony Award-winning musical HAIRSPRAY, with book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters. It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do! HAIRSPRAY will run October 24-November 9, 2024.

HAIRSPRAY is the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs, makes its return to Atlanta this fall. "Hairspray has had a long life in theaters all across the world, and we could not be more excited to bring it back for Atlanta audiences to dance and sing along to," says Justin Kalin, Associate Artistic Director of Out Front. "This is a beloved musical and story for the queer community, and we're ready to welcome everyone back into the 60s in a way that we don't think they have seen before."

To celebrate the holidays, Out Front will present MURDER ON THE POLAR EXPRESS by Ryan Landry, a hilarious holiday mystery filled with greed, deception, eggnog, and festive bloodshed! Following "The World's Foremost Drag Detective" Shirley Holmes and her sidekick Dr. Jody Watley, the dynamic duo investigate a festive psycho killer as they travel en route to the North Pole. Murder on the Polar Express will run December 12-22, 2024.

Kicking off 2025, Out Front will stage the Southeastern Premiere of AT THE WEDDING by Bryna Turner. In this raucous and bittersweet comedy, a woman named Carlo guides the audience through her ex-girlfriend's wedding, to a man, and talks to several friends and family members about love, life, and how to cope with both. AT THE WEDDING will run January 30-February 15, 2025.

Out Front will then present the hilarious play IMMEDIATE FAMILY by Paul Oakley Stovall. The Bryant family reunion takes a comedic turn when the middle son brings home his Swedish boyfriend and tosses him into a stew of family dysfunctions. Race, sexuality and religion are on the menu as 'Modern Family' meets 'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner'. IMMEDIATE FAMILY will run March 13-29, 2025.

Finally, to conclude their season, Out Front will present the World Premiere of TRICK! THE MUSICAL, with book & lyrics by Jason Schafer, music by David Gursky, and based on the original screenplay by Jason Schafer from the 1999 film 'Trick' starring Christian Campbell and Tori Spelling. When an office-temp and aspiring Broadway songwriter meets a hunky go-go dancer at a Manhattan gay club, their one-night stand turns into a series of complications. Amidst the chaos, they plunge into a vibrant world of dancers, piano bars, surprise therapy sessions, and fierce drag queens, all while questioning if love can outshine today's hookup culture. TRICK! THE MUSICAL will make its world premiere staging at Out Front from May 1-17, 2025.

Based on the cult-classic film, this sensational world premiere musical follows the misadventures of two young men trying to make it in the city. "When Producing Artistic Director Paul Conroy inquired about Trick as a stage musical, the stars aligned," says Jason Schafer, who wrote the book and lyrics for this stage adaptation, and also wrote the original screenplay for the 1999 film. "Picturing this show on the stages of companies like Out Front Theatre unlocked for me a creative approach that has guided me during my collaboration on this adaptation with composer David Gursky. Musical Theater was my first love. I've had a blast revisiting the story of 'Trick' and reimagining it as the tuneful, queer, romantic stage musical of its hero's dreams... with a little tap dancing."

Season memberships and single tickets to Out Front's ninth season will go on sale July 1st. Please visit www.OutFrontTheatre.com for more information.

