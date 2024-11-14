Ginger Minj To Return To Atlanta With SOUTHERN COMFORT AND JOY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag Race superstar and Chopped Judge, Ginger Minj, is packing up the sleigh and heading to Atlanta with her brand new holiday show, Southern Comfort and Joy! This festive hour is jam packed with stories, holiday classics, original songs, audience participation and more tinsel than you can shake a stick at, so take a sip and join the fun!

"With how divided everything seems right now, we all could use some holiday magic" shares Ginger Minj, "and whats more magical than a drag queen at christmas time. I practically shit tinsel!

ABOUT Ginger Minj:

Long before she held court as a finalist on Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race and Seasons 2 and 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Ginger Minj reigned as The Comedy Queen of The South from her homebase in Orlando, Florida. The self-professed "nicest bitch you'll ever meet" cites classic funny ladies Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, and Dolly Parton as her idols. "Anyone who can pile three wigs on their head, squeeze their body into a beaded and rhinestoned gown and serve humor alongside the glamour is my hero," says Minj. That's why she coined the term "Glamour Toad'' to describe her unique persona. In 2016, Ginger released her debut album, Sweet Tea, which was soon followed by years spent touring the world and performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television. With over 200,000 global streams, Ginger went on to star in the 2018 Netflix feature film, Dumplin' (Jennifer Anniston, Dove Cameron), and in June 2021 released her sophomore album Gummy Bear, which peaked at #2 on the iTunes Comedy Album Chart. In 2021, Ginger Minj tapped into her genuine southern roots as she introduced herself to the country music genre with her third studio album, Double Wide Diva, which was released in the fall of 2021. Ginger is also an accomplished author when her debut book, Southern Fried Sass, hit the bookstores fall 2023!

