Fox Theatre to Screen THE BREAKFAST CLUB & Reveals Upcoming Events

Every year, the Fox Theatre pays homage to its history as a movie palace with its annual Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival! The 2024 Film Festival will host an array of anniversary titles starting at $12 (plus applicable fees) over the course of three days at the end of August. Joining previously announced films, “The Little Mermaid, Sing-along” “Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-along,” “Casablanca,” and “West Side Story,” “The Breakfast Club” will now join the festival as their leading movie on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

The Marquee Club presented by Lexus is accessible with purchase of Marquee Club Level seats located in the front balcony (Loge) section of the theatre and are sold for $45, plus applicable fees. Marquee Club access includes early, private entry, locally sourced food from film-inspired menus; adult and kid-friendly movie-themed beverages for purchase; private bars and rooftop access.

As in previous years, Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival will showcase films on its impressive 26-by-56-foot screen. Patrons will enjoy movies under the Fox Theatre's distinctive blue sky with twinkling stars and fluffy clouds. For all showings, guests will have the opportunity to attend a magical pre-show experience, which will include a sing-along with a vintage cartoon. While “Mighty Mo” organ will not be visible this year, guests will still hear sounds from the world-renowned instrument played by Ken Double.

2024 COCA-COLA SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

*Note- Mighty Mo organ will be played but will not be visible due to construction of the stage lift.

Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. “The Breakfast Club” (1985)

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. “The Little Mermaid” (1989) Sing-along

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) Sing-along

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. “Casablanca” (1942)

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m. “West Side Story” (1961)

Featured Films and Pre-Show Activities:

Friday Night 80s: “The Breakfast Club”: All theatre guests are encouraged to channel their inner Gen Xer and dress in their best 80s attire. A photo booth in the main lobby will capture all the retro looks. Guests of the Marquee Club can enjoy a dance party with a live DJ spinning the hottest tunes of the decade.

Saturday Singalongs: “The Little Mermaid”: Guests will have the chance to meet some special friends from the Georgia Aquarium in the lobby, perfect for the kiddos. In the Marquee Club, additional under-the-sea encounters will enhance the experience. “Bohemian Rhapsody”: Queen's Freddie Mercury Costume Contest: Fans are invited to unleash their inner Freddie Mercury with a costume contest. Exciting prizes, including Fox Theatre swag, will be up for grabs.

Sunday Classics: “Casablanca”: Moviegoers are encouraged to dress to the nines, reflecting the elegance of this timeless classic. A photo booth in the main lobby will be present to document the glam. Exclusive beverage specials will be available in the Marquee Club. “West Side Story”: A pre-show dance performance will entertain and delight audiences ahead of the classic musical film.



Guests are encouraged to keep an eye on the Fox Theatre's Instagram and website for more information on specific event activations and detailed schedules.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival, including a range of pre-show experiences that will elevate the magic of cinema for our guests,” said Jamie Vosmeier, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Fox Theatre. “This festival is about creating memorable experiences that celebrate the art of storytelling and the joy of community.”

*Special Movie Tours:

To extend the Coca-Cola Film Festival experience, the Fox Theatre offers exclusive Film Tours before all film showings. Guests will be taken on a one-hour guided tour through the theatre's original projection booth, screening room, celebrity dressing rooms, and more - all while learning about the history of movie palaces and William Fox's innovations.

Fox Theatre Film Tours will include a voucher for a free small popcorn and a small Coca-Cola beverage for guests to redeem prior to the start of the movie. Film Tour guests will also be allowed into the theatre before the public to reserve their favorite seat.

*Please note that there are many stairs on this tour, and this tour is not ADA accessible.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit foxtheatre.org or contact the Fox Theatre Box Office at 855-285-8499.

