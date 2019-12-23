Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Atlanta:
Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Choreography (Non-Professional)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)
Best Musical Director (Professional)
Best New Work (Non-Professional)
Best New Work (Professional)
Best Play (Non-Professional)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)
Best Touring Show
Person Of The Year
Theatre of the Year
Oscar Salvador - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 38%
Garrett Henson-Hinck - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Chattanooga Theatre Centre 18%
Reuben Reese - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 16%
Zachary Sayle - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 17%
Jake Boyd - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 9%
Trevor Perry - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 7%
Zachary Grizzle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 16%
Andre Eaton Jr - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 11%
Alex Barrella - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 9%
Emmanuel Peeples - OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 11%
Maurice G. Smith - OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 10%
Brian Espinoza - LA GRINGA - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 10%
JoEve Carthers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new Theater in the Square 24%
Arjaye Johnson - HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 21%
Brianna Collazo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s new theater in the square 10%
Jessica Vosk - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 18%
Lynn Grace - THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 10%
Jasmine Rogers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 9%
Cat Rondeau - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 16%
Tanya Freeman - MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 14%
Wanda C. Davila - LA GRINGA - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 13%
Wendy Melkonian - SKINTIGHT - Actor’s Express 10%
Rhyn Saver - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 10%
Marcie Millard - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 8%
Pytron Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 44%
Richard Frazier - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 29%
Janie Young - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 18%
Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 36%
Kari Twyman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actors Express 13%
Cindy Mora Reiser - BILLY ELLIOTT - City Springs Theatre 8%
Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS - Theatre Macon 26%
Nancye Quarles Hilley - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 16%
Andrea Hermitt - RAGTIME - Live Arts Theatre 12%
April Andrew - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 13%
Jay Reynolds - THE ETHEL MERMAN DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%
Linda Cho - EVER AFTER - Alliance Theatre 10%
Emil Thomas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square 39%
Richard Frazier - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 25%
Charlie Miller - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 20%
Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 40%
Justin Anderson - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 8%
Freddie Ashley - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 7%
Richard Frazier - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 32%
Gene Paulsson - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 12%
D Norris - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 11%
David Crowe / Clifton Guterman - OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 14%
Susan Booth - ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMLESSLY GORGEOUS - Alliance Theatre 12%
Heidi Cline McKerley - THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 12%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 43%
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 23%
SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 18%
BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 37%
HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 11%
HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 8%
Matthew Welsh - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 39%
Paul Tate - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 18%
Trey English & Ellen Wilson - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 17%
Ryan Fielding Garrett - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 40%
Ann-Carol Pence - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 13%
S. Renee Clark - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Theatrical Outfit 10%
ARE WE ALL ON BOARD? - Broadway Bound Productions, Inc. 100%
BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 50%
MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 11%
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre 9%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 26%
OTHELLO - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 17%
MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 13%
OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 18%
THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 12%
THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 9%
Eric Hardaway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta’s New Theate in the Square 36%
Patrick Hamilton & Christopher Freeman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 24%
Spencer Estes - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right 12%
BECOMING NANCY - ALLIANCE 21%
David Rockwell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 17%
Julia Allardice Ray - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 8%
Philip S. Rosenberg & John Shivers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 38%
Ben Rawson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor’s Express 7%
Ben Rawson & Bennett Walton - OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 25%
COME FROM AWAY - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 21%
WAITRESS - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 21%
Jerry Mitchell 25%
Andre Eaton Jr 15%
Topher Payne 14%
Marietta’s New Theatre in the square 22%
Alliance Theatre 22%
Theatre Macon 11%
