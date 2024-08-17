FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST Spotlights Local Black-Owned Businesses in Atlanta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlanta is gearing up for an unforgettable week as Peacock rolls out a series of dynamic activations to promote their highly anticipated limited series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, executive produced by Will Packer and starring an A-list cast including: Kevin Hart (co-executive producer), Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali's historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man's life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

Peacock is set to bring an immersive experience to Atlanta, blending entertainment with community engagement. From BronzeLen's Opening Night screening on August 21st, interactive events, and special partnerships with local businesses, this initiative highlights Atlanta's vibrant culture and its role in the series' story.

Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist, will open BronzeLens' annual film festival with a special 70's themed screening on Wednesday, August 21, 8pm at the Tara Atlanta Theater located at 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta GA 30324. The BronzeLens Film Festival continues its legacy as an Atlanta-based premier film festival deeply committed to enlightening, entertaining, and educating audiences from around the world. The festival features 140 of the best-in-class Official Film Selections written, produced, and directed by or about people of color, 48 films are World Premieres and 28 Films are produced in Georgia. For a full list of the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections go to https://bronzelens.com.

Paramount has also partnered with two local up-and-coming artists, E.L. Chisolm and Yuzly Mathurin, to design four custom murals around Atlanta. In addition, Peacock has partnered with world-famous car customization shop West Coast Customs and their student academy to create a replica of CHICKEN MAN's 1966 Cadillac Calais, which Kevin Hart's character drives in the series. The car will be on tour through various stops of the campaign, including in Atlanta.

Peacock is shining a spotlight on several Atlanta-based Black-owned businesses, offering a one-day-only throwback to 1970s prices on Saturday, August 24. Historic and beloved establishments across the city will participate. Featured businesses include Paschal's Restaurant and the Clermont Hotel, both showcased in the Peacock series. More information on the businesses and specials offered in partnership with Peacock and Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist on Saturday, August 24 can be found below:

﻿**While supplies last

OFFER: All day on Saturday, 8/24 Paschal's will offer 50¢ Sweet Teas (normally $5) and their famous Fried Chicken Sandwiches for $2 (normally $15).

ADDRESS: 180 Northside Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

OFFER: From 4 - 9 PM happy hour on Saturday, 8/24 (70's disco funk night), the rooftop bar will offer Black-owned Whiskey brands & Coke for $4 and Tequila & Ginger for $4.

ADDRESS: 789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

OFFER: All day on Saturday, 8/24 from 10am-7pm Tu La 2 Nails will offer their Signature Manicure for $19.70 (normally $55). Also, they will offer their Cuticle Oil for $2 (normally $12) and their Body Polish for $7 (normally $45).

ADDRESS: 1133 Huff Rd NW Suite E, Atlanta, GA 30318

OFFER: All day on Saturday, 8/24 Versus ATL will offer their branded Sock Set for $3 (normally $40) and branded T-shirt for $8 (normally $55).

ADDRESS: 323 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

OFFER: All day on Saturday, 8/24 Brooklyn Tea ATL will offer a tea blend (Peach & Ginger) custom created to celebrate FIGHT NIGHT and 1970's Atlanta.

ADDRESS: 329 Nelson St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

OFFER: All day Saturday, 8/24 at their 10th St NW location (near GA Tech) Sublime Donuts will offer glazed chocolate and vanilla donuts for a discounted 25¢.

ADDRESS: 535 10th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

OFFER: All day Saturday, 8/24, Village at Ponce City will offer their top three selling embroidered t-shirts at special, throwback prices — HBCU T-shirt, Support Is A Verb T-shirt, and Atlanta T-shirt for $15 (normally $60).

ADDRESS: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Suite 225, Atlanta, GA 30308

OFFER: On Saturday 8/24, Copper Cove will host a happy hour with specialty themed cocktails. Enjoy “The Heist Highball,” “70s Smash,” or “Atlanta Heist Mule” for $10.00 between the hours of 5pm - 9pm. These drinks embody the story of this infamous night, while influenced by the core cocktail program at Copper Cove.

ADDRESS: 1782 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Click here for more on the businesses who will be rolling back their prices on August 24th.

