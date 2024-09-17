Exclusive: Horizon Theatre Announces AMELIE Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anna Dvorak leads the cast as Amélie

Horizon Theatre has just announced casting for their upcoming production of the West End hit musical Amélie, and BroadwayWorld has the exclusive story.

Anna Dvorak leads the cast as Amélie, with Jordan Patrick as Nino, both of whom appeared in Horizon Theatre's smash hit last season Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. Also returning from the cast of Great Comet are Daniel Burns, Jeff McKerley, Skyler Brown, Eric Nabeth, Miro Gomez, and Eden Mew, some of whom will also play instruments as part of the show.

The full cast is as follows: Anna Dvorak as Amélie, Bethany Irby* as Amandine/Ensemble/Musician, Jennifer Alice Acker as Georgette/Ensemble, Jessica Miesel as Gina/Ensemble, Chelcy Cutwright as Suzanne/Collignon's Mom, Marcus Hopkins-Turner* as Raphael/Bretodeau, Jordan Patrick as Nino/Ensemble, Jeff McKerley* as Dufayel/Fluffy/Ensemble/Asst. Dir., Cameron Smith as Lucien/Hipolito/Ensemble, Daniel Burns as Joseph/Ensemble/Musician, Skyler Brown as Collignon/Ensemble/Musician, Eric Nabeth as Gnome/Blind Beggar/Ensemble/Musician, Miro Gomez as Elton John/Ensemble/Musician, Kylie Dickinson as Philomene/Ensemble/Musician, Eden Mew as Apprentice/Ensemble/Young Amelie Puppeteer, and Cambria Russell playing the harp.

Jordan Patrick will play Nino

A captivating, critically acclaimed musical from London’s West End based on the beloved French film, Amélie comes to Horizon Theatre, October 4 – November 10. Amélie is a shy and imaginative young woman living in Paris. With a heart as big as her city, Amélie secretly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart. Audiences are invited to join Amélie as she discovers the extraordinary in the ordinary, touching hearts and inspiring dreams along the way in this enchanting new musical.

"Audiences worldwide fell in love with Amélie as a movie, and now it’s been adapted into a delightful, quirky, romantic and funny musical," says Horizon Theatre Co-Artistic/Producing Director Lisa Adler. "We were in Paris for the Olympics this summer, and now we are bringing Paris to life on the Horizon stage this fall. It’s a story about finding beauty in the small moments and understanding that even the smallest gestures can have a significant impact on the world.

"We're excited to share this magical tale and its message of hope, love and the power of human connection with our audience. And we’re thrilled that it will be led by the team that created our hit musical last season, Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812.”

Director and Horizon Artistic Associate Heidi McKerley returns to the helm as director of Amélie. In addition to Great Comet, Heidi has directed more than 35 Horizon projects over the past three decades to great acclaim. Other returning Great Comet creative team members include Scenic Designers Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, Music Director Holt McCarley, and Costume Designer Carrie Giglio.

Amélie playwright Craig Lucas is an acclaimed American playwright, screenwriter and director known for his diverse body of work that includes the Tony Award-nominated play Prelude to a Kiss and the film Longtime Companion. Amélie found its greatest success in London, where it charmed audiences and critics alike with its imaginative staging, enchanting score and a heartfelt portrayal of its titular character. The London production, praised for its innovative and intimate approach, won three Olivier Awards in 2020, including Best New Musical, solidifying its place as a modern theatrical gem.

Performances begin Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., with a Press Opening on Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. Performances are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m., running through Nov. 10. Seating is general admission with a reserved seating section for subscribers.

General admission tickets start at $40 on Wednesdays and Thursdays and $45 for all weekend performances. Prices rise as performances fill up, so patrons are encouraged to order early for the best prices and availability. Full-time students under 25 can get $20 tickets with valid student ID by calling the box office or at the door if tickets are available.

There is limited accessible seating for those needing mobility accommodation, and it must be reserved by phone. For tickets and more information, visit horizontheatre.com or call the Box Office at 404.584.7450.

For full actor and creative team bios visit horizontheatre.com/plays/amelie.

*Member of Actor’s Equity Association

