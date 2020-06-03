Education at Serenbe Playhouse Announces Summer Camp Safety And New Dates

Education at Serenbe Playhouse has made changes to its summer camp schedule, programming, and policies. If you had previously booked for a summer camp between June 1st and June 19th, or for the Alice in Wonderland Performance Camp, please contact Serenbe at boxoffice@serenbeplayhouse.org for exchange options.

See full details for the summer camps here:

This camp is available for two age ranges: Group A for K-2nd grade or Group B for 3rd-5th grade. Camps will run June 22-26.

Combining outdoor adventure and theatre education, students will work with theatre professionals to develop a play of their very own in the great outdoors. Each child will choose their own character and help decide the plot of the story through interactive adventure activities such as hiking, obstacle courses, swimming, and visits to the Serenbe Animal Village.

This camp is available for 6th-8th grade.

Camps will run June 22-26.

Hilarity ensues in this week-long improv and sketch comedy camp! Perform in your very own Saturday Night Live style showcase featuring various sketches, improv scenes, and comedy routines. This class is taught by Atlanta's funniest actors, improvisers, and comedians.

This camp is available for K-2nd grade.

Camps will run June 29-July 3 or July 13-17.

Young students of this exciting, upbeat musical theatre camp will gain skills in acting, singing, and dancing by developing a short musical of their very own. Students will select their characters and help create the plot of the story while rehearsing popular Broadway numbers and getting their show ready for the end of the week.

This camp is available for 3rd-5th grade.

Camps will run June 29-July 3.

Select your favorite Disney characters and learn classic songs from the hit movies for this musical theatre performance camp. At the end of the week, students will have the rewarding experience of bringing their magic to life in their own magical musical.

This camp is available for middle and high school students.

Camps will run July 6-10.

Get ready for the Hollywood experience and gain on-camera acting knowledge. Students will have the opportunity to mock audition for popular films and TV shows, learn what it means to shoot a commercial, and understand the inner workings of a professional film set.

This camp is available for 6th-8th and 9th-2th grade.

Camps will run July 13-17.

This one-week film production camp is designed for students to experience both sides of the camera. Students will write, perform, and assist in production for all movies that we create within the length of camp. Students will have a red carpet event at the end of the week to celebrate their films at the Serenbe Playhouse Film Festival.

Join Simba, Pumba, Timon, and the rest of the gang for a summer theatre experience on Pride Rock. Students will experience a full-fledged 2-week professional rehearsal process. They will audition for and be cast in these iconic Disney roles and perform two times in this outdoor site-specific production of THE LION KING, JR. Students will perform on a high-quality set out in the woods in true Serenbe style! Camp counselors consist of Atlanta's own professional directors, choreographers, and teaching artists.

This camp is available for Group A: K-5th grade or Group B: 6th-12th grade.

Camps will run July 20-July 31.

Please note: For the health and safety of campers and educators, this camp will be held in two groups, divided by age. Each group is limited to 20 people (including instructors).

