Core Dance 2025-2026 Season Celebrates Innovation, Collaboration, & Global Exchange

Core Dance has announced an expansive 2025–26 season that highlights its role as a hub for creativity, experimentation, and community engagement. The lineup spans live performances, screen dance, international touring, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational opportunities.

One of the season’s major highlights is residue…what remains, an exhibition curated by Core Dance Artistic Director Sue Schroeder for Leicester Gallery at De Montfort University in Leicester, UK. Drawing from the Zurbrugg Collection and the legacy of Fluxus, the show explores the movement’s influence across contemporary art, dance, theater, music, and performance. Opening February 5, 2026, and running through June 6, the exhibition is designed as a “dynamic” experience, with additions and changes unfolding throughout its run.

Back home, Core Dance continues to champion new voices through its LIFT Artist in Residence Program, which offers time, resources, and visibility to movement-based artists. The 2025–26 residency welcomes Cie Pieds Perchés (Czech Republic), Alex Sptizer (U.S.), Faith Fidgeon/Isa Newport (U.S.), and Sarah Turquety (France).

Educational programming remains central, with Morning Class resuming September 2, 2025, under the guidance of instructors Cheryl Burnette, Faith Fidgeon, Professor Dandley, and Kristin O’Neal.

Core Dance also continues its innovative inside:out project, which transforms the Decatur Square studios into a storefront cinema. Screenings include Braiding Time, Memory & Water (Sept. 1–Oct. 12, 2025), Breath (Oct. 13–Nov. 30, 2025), and Site: Yizkor (Dec. 1, 2025–Jan. 31, 2026).

Complementing these works, the REEL Art Series will feature film installations by John Killacky (February 2026), Rosie Trump (March 2026), and Douglas Rosenberg (April 2026).

The season culminates in the 12th edition of enCore: Dance on Film Festival, launching May 1, 2026, during the Decatur Arts Festival. Showcasing international dance filmmakers, the series will screen nightly through August 31, 2026, further advancing Core Dance’s exploration of the screen as a performance space.

Adding another dimension, 1830EST: Artists Talk will stream monthly from September 2025 through May 2026. Each episode brings together artist perspectives, soundscapes, and stories, offering audiences an intimate look into creative practices across Core Dance’s global network.