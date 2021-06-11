City Springs Theatre Company Announces Change In Leadership

City Springs Theatre Company announced today that Brandt Blocker will be stepping down from his position as Executive/Artistic Director. After launching the theatre company and serving as the director since 2017, Blocker made the decision to leave the Sandy Springs based theatre company.

"It has been a privilege to lead the startup of City Springs Theatre Company," said Founding Executive/Artistic Director Brandt Blocker. "In four short years, one altered by the pandemic, we have installed ourselves as the premiere home for professional musical theatre in metro Atlanta. I have every confidence that City Springs Theatre will continue on as a leading player in the Atlanta arts scene and remain committed to professional, Broadway-quality productions and innovative educational initiatives."

Under the leadership of Blocker, the company has had three successful seasons as a leading partner organization at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. City Springs Theatre was also one of the first theatre companies in the US to bring back live theatre with its production of MAMMA MIA! this past May at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Board Chair Steven Hauser said, "Through Brandt's artistic vision and leadership, City Springs Theatre has changed the landscape of the arts in Atlanta. We are indebted to him for positioning the theatre company for continued excellence in its productions and future growth."

Taking over the role of Executive Director will be Natalie DeLancey, who is the company's current Managing Director. Natalie has also been with the theatre company since 2017 and has an extensive background in the arts, including previously having served as the Director of Arts Education & Community Outreach for ArtsBridge Foundation, the arts education outreach arm of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

City Springs Theatre also announced that Tony award-winner Shuler Hensley will serve as the company's interim Artistic Director.

"Having been City Springs Theatre Company's Associate Artistic Director since its inception, I am excited to temporarily expand my role, as the interim Artistic Director, where I can continue to impact the Atlanta theatre community," said Hensley. "My goal is, and has always been, to deepen the connection between our Atlanta theatre family with the talent, resources and support of the Broadway district. It is my honor to have the opportunity to continue this mission, here at City Springs Theatre Company, throughout our fourth season and beyond."

City Springs Theatre Company was formed in 2017 by Sandy Springs residents Jan Collins, Steven Hauser, and Peggy and Jerry Stapleton in response to the needs and desires for high quality musical theatre produced locally and highlighting regional talent. As a Presenting Partner of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, City Springs Theatre is committed to artistic excellence, community engagement, and educational initiatives for all ages.