Chad Michael Murray and More Headline Debut Christmas Convention in Dahlonega, 7/25-27

Celebrities such as Chad Michael Murray and Arielle Kebbel are set to appear as part of “A Small Town Christmas,” a new fan convention from Decade Days, July 25-27. Billed as a “Christmas in July” event, the convention is fittingly slated for North Georgia’s own Hallmark Christmas movie-worthy town, Dahlonega.

“The joy and happiness of Christmas doesn’t only have to be once a year,” says Decade Days founder Autumn Dawn Nierode. “It can be as often as you would like. That is what this weekend is about!” The town will be decked in red and green, with local businesses pulling out their Christmas decorations for the occasion.

Inspired by beloved holiday movies (and not officially affiliated with Hallmark), the event features panels, behind-the-scenes stories, and meet-and-greets with the stars of such films, including Murray and Kebbel, as well as Ryan Paevey, Jesse Metcafe, and Rob Mayes.

The weekend will also be filled with Christmas-themed events like “sleigh” hay rides, an ornament-making workshop, breakfast with Santa Claus, and holiday karaoke, among other pop-up opportunities.

Tickets are available for purchase now at christmasinasmalltown.com. Fans may select from general admission or an array of VIP packages that grant attendees early access, reserved seating, exclusive merchandise and priority access to celebrity meet-and-greets. Hotel room blocks have also been arranged to provide fans with convenient, affordable accommodations.

About Decade Days

Decade Days is a fan-centered convention celebrating iconic moments in movies, television and pop-culture, bringing together fans and stars for an unforgettable event filled with nostalgia and excitement.

