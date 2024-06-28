Cast Set For A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Theatrical Outfit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Outfit and Dominion Entertainment Group have announced the cast of the upcoming revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s A RAISIN IN THE SUN – on stage September 11 – 29, 2024 at Theatrical Outfit in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

This September a thrilling revival of Lorraine Hansberry’s A RAISIN IN THE SUN (September 11 – 29, 2024) will take to the stage. This fresh look at an American classic proves that the stories that made us are just as provocative and powerful today as they were in 1959. Lena Younger has decided to use her late husband’s life insurance to move her family out of their cramped apartment on Chicago’s South Side. Her son, Walter Lee, has other ideas. This powerful new co-production fearlessly interrogates the American dream in the face of racial and economic strife.

The all-star Atlanta cast includes: Cynthia Barker (HTC’s The Light) as Ruth Younger, Marlon Andrew Burnley (TO’s The Royal) as Joseph Asagai, Aleigha Burt (SOH’s Murder on the Orient Express) as Beneatha Younger, Amari Cheatom (Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained) as Walter Lee Younger, Anthony Goolsby (TO’s The Wolf at the End of the Block) as Bobo, Jen Harper (OWN’s “Greenleaf”) as Lena Younger, Doyle Reynolds (AE’s I Am My Own Wife) as Karl Linder, Stephen Ruffin (TO’s Tiny Beautiful Things) as George Murchison, and introducing Shamar Hill as Travis Younger.

"When Theatrical Outfit reached out to me about a partnership, while we had no Idea what the show would be, it was an instant HUGE YES!” says Robert John Connor – Executive Producer of Dominion Entertainment Group. “I have always had such regard for the work that Theatrical Outfit has produced over the years and am excited about the fusion of audiences, both Dominion and TO. A RAISIN IN THE SUN is an American masterpiece that serves the missions of Dominion – ‘to fill the void by producing theatrical, film and music works that span a diverse spectrum of subject matter, issues and cultures’ – and TO – ‘to produce world-class theatre that sparks conversations.’"

“A RAISIN IN THE SUN is one of my all-time favorite American plays, and working with the team at Dominion Entertainment is going to ensure a stunning revival with an All-Star Atlanta cast,” says TO Artistic Director Matt Torney. “The core of our programming is creating a home for Atlanta artists to make their best work, right in the heart of our city, and this season will be jam packed with amazing Atlanta talent and stories that resonate with our community."

