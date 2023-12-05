BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

India Tyree - AN EVENING OF SONG - Stage Door Theatre 38%

Anthony Rodriguez - ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Aurora Theatre 28%

Tyrone Jackson - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 14%

Kathleen Bertrand - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Karla Harris - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Rhonda Thomas - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 19%

Stephanie Gore - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 19%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 14%

Kari Twyman - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 12%

Michael Short - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 8%

Heather Schutz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Janie Young - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

Shannon Champion - DAMN YANKEES - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Adriahna Arno, Joy Woods, & Team - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Kenneth Jones and Alexis Webb - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Katie Ledford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Precious West - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 13%

Tyler Sarkis - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 12%

Atarius Armstrong - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

David Rossetti - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 7%

Brian Jordan Jr - THE WIZ - True Colors 6%

Kari Twyman - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 6%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

PRECIOUS WEST - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Candy McLellan - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 4%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Tre Floyd - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 2%

Precious West - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 18%

Maggie verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 13%

Andrew Autry - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 10%

Shelsy Tity - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Chelsie Correll - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Kyle Eason - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 8%

Lauren Casola - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%

Amy Cain - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 6%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 6%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Lauren Casola - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Lauren Casola & Stephanie Cheversia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jay Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Alan Yeong - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 10%

David Israel Reynoso - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 9%

Jay Reynolds - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Alan Yeong - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

April Carswell - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 8%

Cole Spivia - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 7%

JARROD BARNES - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Alan Yeong - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Cole Spivia - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Alan Yeong - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Tyler Ogburn - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Kat Dezell - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Cole Spivia - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Katarina Kristensen - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

JEN J. MADISON - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 2%

Jordan Hermitt - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Cole Spivia - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Jarrod Barnes - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jeff Cone - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

CATS - City springs theatre company 65%

MARLEY WAS DEAD TO BEGIN WITH - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 16%

LONG AGO AND ONLY ONCE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 10%

LORE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 12%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Sylvia Haynie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Zach Stolz - MATILDA - Woodstock Arts 9%

Keri Twyman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 9%

Rachel Rudd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 7%

Charlie Miller - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 5%

Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 3%

Cathe Hall Payne - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Michael Stewart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Scott Rousseau - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 3%

Kenneth Jones - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Paul Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

Jessica Stone - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 10%

David Rossetti/Candy McLellan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 9%

Paul Conroy - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

QUINN XAVIER HERNANDEZ - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Heidi Cline McKerley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Clifton Guterman - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Jessica De Maria - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Katie Chambers - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN - Aurora Theatre 1%

Jennifer Acker - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Scott King - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 19%

Brian Wittenberg - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 12%

James Crisp Jr. - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 10%

JP Haynie - THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Zac Phelps - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 4%

Ane Mulligan - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Player's Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Christine Anderson Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Amber Brown - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Joanie McElroy - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

Tyson White - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 2%

Bill Andrews - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Rodney Johnson - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Hanna Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Rick Adams - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

Wally & Jeannie Hinds - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Cathe Payne - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Barry West - 4 OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Lindsay Bytof - THE MINOTAUR - Theatre Arts Guild 1%

Jan Jensen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%

Blair Sanders - TWELFTH NIGHT FLIPPED - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Christa Hollon Sfameni - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Lilliangina Quiñones - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 12%

Heidi McKerley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 12%

Paul Pierce - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House, Columbus, GA 8%

Kate Bergstrom - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

AMANDA WASHINGTON - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 8%

Rebecca Wear - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 6%

Rebecca Gossett - THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 5%

JL Reed - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Justin Ball - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 5%

Melissa Foulger - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Tinashe Kajese Bolden - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 4%

Eric J. Little - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Rodney Johnson - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Becca Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Amber McGinnis - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jemma Alix Levy - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 2%

Tim Stoltenberg & Matt Torney - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Matt Torney - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 13%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act3 Productions 10%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 10%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 9%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 6%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 4%

XANADU - Act3 Productions 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Woodstock Arts 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 3%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 2%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild At Sugar Hill 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 4%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 3%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 3%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 3%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 2%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 1%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 24%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 22%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 16%

Taylor Sorrell - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 9%

Bradley Rudy - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Lee Moragn - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 5%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Lee Morgan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Reingold - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

Mike Woods - CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

TONI STERLING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

D. CONNOR McVEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 8%

Bradley King - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 7%

David Reingold - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Mary Parker - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

MARANDA DEBUSK - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Kevin Frazier - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - Dominion Entertainment 4%

TONI STERLING - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

TONI STERLING - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Toni Sterling - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Michael Carver - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Michael Carver - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Beate M. Czogalla - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

David Reingold - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Ben Rawson - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Rochelle Denise Riley - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 2%

Ben Rawson - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Michael Carver - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Queshan Hayes - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%

Ben Rawson - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 1%

Michael Carver - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Nestor Jaenz - AVENUE Q - Macon Little Theatre 17%

Cory Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 14%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 14%

Barbara Macko - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 10%

Laura Voss - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Brian Osborne - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Paul Tate - XANADU - Act3 Productions 8%

Laura Voss - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Kathy Burazynski - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Avery Britt and Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nick Silvestri - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Ann-Carol Pence - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 13%

ASHLEY PRINCE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

Alli Reindhart - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

S. Renee Clark - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

BUCKY MOTTER - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

John-Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

Holt McCarley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Holt McCarley - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Ann-Carol Pence - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

AMANDA WANSA MORGAN - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Holt McCarley - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Ann-Carol Pence - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 4%

Dell Phillips - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 3%

John-Michael d'Haviland - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE PRODUCERS - School Street Playhouse 16%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 9%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 9%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 7%

XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 6%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 5%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

PETER PAN - Lolek’s story tellers 3%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 14%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 9%

RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 4%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA - Marietta Theatre Company 47%

DELI - Lionheart Theatre Company 22%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 16%

VLADIMIR'S DINER - LOLEK'S STORYTELLERS - Lolek’s productions 15%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 35%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 24%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 19%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 11%

BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 5%

PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 3%

FLEX AT LINCOLN CENTER - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Lillian Coughlin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Cassidy Hall - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 11%

Heather Coy (Belle) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Hope Weisheit - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Max Posilero - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 5%

Bryan Avila - HAIR - Theatre Macon 5%

Spencer Maddox - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 4%

Bekah Medford - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Marie Kuzian - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Hannah Marie Smith - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Chas Pridgen (Fred) - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Kayla Perry - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 3%

Caroline Kirk - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 3%

Sophie Decker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Hailee Zuniga - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Patrick Hamilton - HAIR - Theatre Macon 2%

Alex Williams - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Branden Hembree - XANADU - Act3 Productions 2%

Jacob Zacharewicz - WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

Jalisa Jordan - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Joy Woods - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Christian Sharp - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Jackson Trent - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Karastyn Bibb - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wendell Scott - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Christian Becerra - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springer Opera House 8%

RUSSELL SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 7%

Anna Dvorak - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Spencer Dean - CATS - City springs theatre company 6%

Sara Gettelfinger - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 5%

Kayla Furie - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Mary Nye Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Bethany Irby - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

NIKO CARLEO - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

Blake Fountain - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Marliss Ameia - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Dustin Presley - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Michael Joshua Williams - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

CHRISTINA LEIDEL - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 3%

Brad Raymond - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

George Lovett - THE WIZ - True Colors 2%

Max Walls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Max Walls - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Harry Francis - CATS - City springs theatre company 2%

Kendra Johnson - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Christian Magby - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

James Allen McCune - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Ben Thorpe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ray Amell - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 21%

Maggie Verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Rhede Haley-Simpson - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 9%

Annie Sinatra - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Susan Goodwin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 5%

Addie Tavormina - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Megan Cleary Jurkovic - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Michael Short - QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Dean Coutris - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Casey Cudmore - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Abby Hodges - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Amy Arnold - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Barbara Macko - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jackson Trent - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Libby Williams - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 2%

Thomas Jenkins - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Elliott Young - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Aris Averkiou - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 1%

Donna Chalmers - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 1%

Daphne King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Susan Goodwin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Hunter Showalter - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Ben Delheim - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Topher Payne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

SHANNON MURPHY - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 10%

Adam Archer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 7%

Skyler Brown - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 6%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 6%

Sofia Palmero - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

YINGLING ZHU - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Patrick Hamilton - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

PARRIS SARTER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

SEKOU LAIDLOW - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

Vanna Pilgrim - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 4%

CAROLYN COOK - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

Dan Reichard - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 3%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Sparkle Morton - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 3%

Marcello Audino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Matthew Busch - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jessie Kuipers - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Sarah Hofaker - HAMLET - ACT1 Theatre 2%

John Romanski - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 1%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Michael Ward - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Christin Ivy - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 17%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 12%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 12%

LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 10%

THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 8%

CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 3%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Woodstock Arts 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 3%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 2%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 0%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 0%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 17%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 10%

KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 8%

I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 8%

THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 6%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 6%

ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 5%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 5%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 5%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

DEAR JOHN - Tre’s Place 2%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Tre’s Place 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 18%

Lisa Sherouse Riley - MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 17%

JP Haynie - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 17%

Sean Newman & Marty Wallis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 14%

Mike Clotfelter - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Tanya Moore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 7%

Angie Short - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Christine Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Stephanie McDonald, Adriahna Arno, Charlie McDonald, & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Alyssa Paduano & Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Dave Conley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matthew Swindell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 10%

SEAMUS BOURNE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 9%

Kelley Tighe - CATS - City springs theatre company 8%

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 8%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

STEPHANIE BUSING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 7%

Bobby Johnston - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Tanya Orellana - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

BAILEY McCLURE FRANK - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Ash Bingham - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Julie Ray - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

SEAMUS M. BOURNE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Shannon Robert - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - ROOTED - Horizon Theatre 1%

Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Raquel M. Jackson - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Bobby Johnston - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tim hinojosa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 23%

Adam Jarrard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 20%

Nestor Jaenz - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Charles Bedell - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Matthew Snurkowski - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 9%

Charlie Miller - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Charlie Miller - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Matthew Snurkowski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Tim hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Liu & Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Elliott Wall - HAIR - Theatre Macon 13%

Brady Brown - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

Kate Hoang - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 11%

JEREMIAH DAVISON - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 8%

Daniel Terry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Jeremiah L. Davison - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

Daniel Pope - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Brady Brown - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Sharath Patel - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Anna Lee & Daniel Pope - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

TYEHIMBA SHABAZZ & CHRIS LANE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Mikaela Fraser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

MIKEALA FRASER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Amari Hicks - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Mikaela Fraser - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Dan Bauman - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Becca & Michael Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Brady Brown - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Andre Eaton Jr. & Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Kahlil Harvey - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 11%

Laura Ashlynn Pridgen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Tim hinojosa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Katie Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 8%

Alex Self - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Jim Dailey - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 4%

Bekah Medford - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Sophia Wells - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Alexis Webb - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 3%

Brian Barnett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 3%

Allison Pratt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Bianca Dixon - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Matilda McGuinness - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 3%

Tyler Stella - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 2%

Loren Collins - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Mitchell Witcher - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Lily Bourgeault - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Charles Bohanan - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Andrew Goodall - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Jacquie Bosma - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Remelie Heide - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%

Alex Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

JR McCall - XANADU - Act3 Productions 1%

Jennifer Waldman Gross - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 1%

Benjamin Taylor - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wynne Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

EMMA JEAN SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Russell Scott - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Tina Fears - THE WIZ - True Colors 5%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Caty Bergmark - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Isa Martinez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

MEGAN K. HILL - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 4%

Kiaosha McGoughy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta's New Theater in the Square 4%

Latrice Pace - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Ane Mulligan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Jacob Ryan Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jalise Wilson - CATS - Aurora Theatre 3%

Jordan Patrick - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

KEVIN HARRY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 3%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Janine Ayn - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Kristine Reese - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 2%

Cory Phelps - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Jessenia Ingram - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Alexandria Joy - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Kayce Grogan Wallace - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Arianna Hardaway - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

India Tyree - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tim Hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 19%

Walker Davis - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 17%

Gabby Sowell - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 14%

Blake Fountain - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

September Carter - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Michael Short - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 5%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 5%

Elizabeth Coats - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 4%

Olivia Schaperjohn - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Justin Collins - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Michael Short - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Emily Sterner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Steve Silverio - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Jamilyn Joy Upchurch - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Nancy Powell - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - The New Depot Players 1%

Spencer King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Audrey Boozer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Caleb DeGuire - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

John Daly - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Lucy Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Richard O'Mark - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ari McLean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

ALIYA ROSE KRAAR - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 9%

Tate LeClair - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 8%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

Brittani Minnieweather - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 6%

Anthony Rodriguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Arianna Hardaway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

David Gregory - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Lory Cox - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Kelley Dixson - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

RYAN VO - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Rhyn McLemore - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Marita McKee - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

CAROLINE DONICA JUNG - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 2%

Tom Key - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Asha Basha Duniani - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Cristian Gonzales - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Jacob York - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Chris Hecke - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

D Norris - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Gina Rickicki - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Robin Bloodworth - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Macon Little Theatre 33%

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - Lionheart Theatre Company 23%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 16%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 11%

MY CLASSMATE’S AN ALIEN - Main Street Theatre 10%

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS - OnStage Atlanta 5%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Out Front Theatre Company 28%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Springer Opera House 19%

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY - Alliance Theater 17%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

STILES & DREWE’S GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Aurora Theatre 8%

MUFARO’S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS - Synchronicity Theatre 7%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 7%

PUPPET PALOOZA SATURDAYS - Stage Door Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Macon Little Theatre 18%

Lionheart Theatre Company 18%

Theatre Macon 16%

Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Act 3 Productions 7%

Woodstock Arts 6%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

OnStage Atlanta 5%

Momentum Arts 3%

Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Snellville Performing Arts 2%

School Street Playhouse 1%

Merely Players Presents 1%

Dallas Theater 1%

The New Depot Players 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Live Arts Theatre 1%

Main Street Theatre 0%

Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0

