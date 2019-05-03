BWW Interview: Liam Redford of BILLY ELLIOT at City Springs Theatre

City Springs Theatre is the new kid on the block in the ATL theater scene, but they've been making a big splash with their last musical South Pacific. Now they're offering up BILLY ELLIOT, a musical based on the 2000 film. With music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall, who also wrote the screenplay, this show boasts ten Tonys and ten Drama Desk awards including best musical in 2008. This is the story of Billy, a motherless boy living with his father in Great Britain during the 1984-85 coal miner's strike. The story promotes the subversion of traditional gender roles, as Billy gives up his boxing gloves in exchange for dancing shoes. He finds himself drawn to dance like a moth to a flame. This is a story of acceptance, tolerance, and love.

Playing young Billy Elliot is Liam Redord. I was able to speak with Liam about his role as Billy and discovered that this is a role with which this vivacious and articulate 13 year-old is well acquainted.

LIAM - I've played the role three times before: at the Grand Theatre in Williamstown, New Jersey, at Signature Theatre in DC and at Seacoast Repertory Theatre in New Hampshire. I've been doing theatre for 3 years, starting with Billy Elliot in New Jersey at a small community theater. I actually started out with gymnastics when I was four, and started dance when I was seven."

BWW - How did you find out about the role the first time?

LIAM - There was a call for boy dancers in the area, and I did it, and I just fell in love with the role, and I just tried to look for it any time I could play it. Here I am playing it for the fourth time.

BWW - Tell us about this cast you're working with at City Springs:

LIAM - This cast is amazing. It's one of the best casts ever. Our Dad, Drew McVety, he played the dad on Broadway, and we have a beautiful cast, a great choreographer, and an amazing director.

BWW - What's your favorite part about the show?

LIAM - My favorite part is sharing the story with other young boys out there. I think it's such an important story to share with everyone, and has such a message that everyone needs to learn. It's about having individuality. Everybody can be different and the whole point of the story is that we can all have individuality and still come together as a community.

BWW - How do you balance theater and school?

LIAM - I do online schooling, and I can pull up the computer wherever I am, whether I'm at the theater, or wherever I'm staying. I can do schoolwork on my own schedule wherever I am.

BWW - After you're done playing Billy Elliot, what do you plan to do?

LIAM - I want to train hard with dance, vocal and acting so when I'm older I can be the best I can.

BWW - Do you have mentors?

LIAM - Our director and choreographer, Brant and Cindy, are amazing and have been wonderful role models.

BWW - What can we expect when we see the show?

LIAM - You can expect a great night of laughs, everybody might shed a tear or two, come with an open mind, and have a good time.

BILLY ELLIOT plays on May 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 2019 Fridays & Saturdays @ 8:00pm, Saturdays & Sundays @ 2:00pm

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.





