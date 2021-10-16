Atlanta's Horizon Theatre Company to Reopen for Live Audiences with Halloween SOUTHBOUND Show

Atlanta's Horizon Theatre Company will present their 6th episode of Southbound to welcome audiences back to live theatre, as well as through Zoom via their online programming. This is the Halloween episode- so join Horizon for some ghoulish fun on Monday, October 18 at 8:00pm for their grand reopening performance.

The high energy hosts for the event will be Megan Hayes (Horizon's Sex with Strangers and Waffle Palace Christmas) and Brittani Minnieweather (Sweet Water Taste and The Ghosts of Little Five Points). Featured guests and stories will include: Horizon favorite Gina Rickicki (The Ghosts of Little Five Points), Jennifer Alice Acker (Freaky Friday), Spencer Stephens (Atlanta-area actor/singer/puppeteer and educator), Laura Morales (Atlanta actor and story teller), and musical guest, The Tomb Tones. Dance the night away to hilarious hair-raising tunes about undead romance, scatter-brained spectres, and monster movies gone wrong. Audiences will also have the chance to participate in the fun by responding to prompts and questions from the hosts.



This hilarious night of suspenseful real-life stories and music will be live from their stage in Little Five Points. Or, if you wish to watch Southbound from home, you can still be part of the fun as Horizon will live stream on Zoom at the same time. If you are attending in person, come in a costume or come as you are. Best costumes will be highlighted. Get your tickets to either live or on Zoom here. .



Horizon is committed to keeping their patrons safe. Please review their full COVID-19 policy and procedures here. Proof of vaccine is required for all live and in-person patrons on October 18th.