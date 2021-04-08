Atlanta Film Festival Holds 11th Annual Creative Conference

The Atlanta Film Festival will host its 11th annual Creative Conference, ATLFF's educational programming, as part of the 45th annual festival from April 22 - May 2, 2021. The conference will feature three headlining Masterclasses, and dozens of one-on-one conversations and roundtables featuring some of the most well-respected names in the entertainment industry from around the country.

The Creative Conference serves to educate, entertain and enlighten by pulling back the curtain on film and television production to give the ATLFF audience a peek behind the scenes at how projects get made and by whom. The topics of these informative sessions, which will all be presented virtually via Eventive, will include writing, showrunning, producing, directing, cinematography, acting, sound recording, lighting, composing, podcasting, LED virtual stages, distribution, props, stunt work and more.

Masterclasses from:

1. Award-winning novelist, former assistant to George R. R. Martin, and Co-Creator, Co-Writer, Producer, and Executive Producer Ty Franck of the hit TV show The Expanse

2. Artist, Art Director, Illustrator, Animator, Music Video Director, Puppeteer, Cartoonist, and 3 time Emmy Award winner Wayne White - Pee-wee's Playhouse, Beauty is Embarrassing, Word Paintings, Wayne-O-Rama

3. Executive Producers, Writers and Actors Rafael Casal - Blindspotting, The Good Lord Bird, Are You Afraid of the Dark, Bad Education, Def Poetry and Daveed Diggs - Blindspotting, Hamilton, The Little Mermaid, Snowpiercer, Soul

Due to the ongoing pandemic, ATLFF 2021 will be presented via a mix of drive-in, virtual and socially distanced in-person screenings. As in 2020, the Creative Conference events will all be virtual. Drive-in screenings will be held at the Plaza Drive-In (1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE) and Dad's Garage Drive-In (569 Ezzard St SE), while the in-person screenings will take place at the Plaza Theatre.

Festival passes and a guide of film screenings and events are on sale now at www.AtlantaFilmFestival.com. Drive-in film screenings cost $15-50 (depending on the number of people in the vehicle), virtual screenings and all Creative Conference events are $9.99 and tickets to in-person screenings are $20. All virtual screenings and events will be presented via Eventive.