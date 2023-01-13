Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Jackson Gallery to Present 'The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection' at Heritage Art Center This Month

Visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books and more.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Ann Jackson Gallery to Present 'The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection' at Heritage Art Center This Month

For over 60 years, Dr. Seuss's illustrations have brought a visual realization to his fantastic and imaginary worlds. His artistic talent went far beyond the printed page and yet, to this day, his Secret Art Collection is virtually unknown to the general public. Throughout his lifetime, Theodor Seuss Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss) created paintings and sculpture, which he secreted away at the Dr. Seuss Estate.

Ann Jackson Gallery presents a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at Heritage Art Center, 102 6th Street in Columbus on Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th. Visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss's best-known children's books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure. Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss's three-dimensional "Unorthodox Taxidermy" sculptures with names such as Carbonic Walrus, Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast, to name a few.

Additionally, Ted's cat was never far from his artist thoughts. He drew himself as The Cat Behind the Hat, his cat was the protagonist in several of his Secret Art paintings and, as a fun aside, many of his early advertisements and cartoons had a "cat bystander" witnessing all the action. They hinted at his adventures across the world, his reclusive sensibility despite his fame, and his penchant for the childlike fantasy and humor, which infused nearly every facet of his life.

Despite the unprecedented demand during his lifetime, no limited-edition artworks were ever conceived, authorized, or created until this historic project began in 1997, six years after Geisel's death. That year, this exclusive project put into motion a series of artworks and exhibitions, which firmly established him as one of the most iconic artistic talents of the 20th century.

Each of these Estate Authorized limited editions has been adapted and reproduced from Theodor Seuss Geisel's original drawings, paintings, or sculptures. Additionally, each work bears a posthumously printed or engraved Dr. Seuss signature, identifying the work as an authorized limited edition commissioned by the Dr. Seuss Estate.

In her preface to the popular coffee table book on this collection, The Cat Behind the Hat, Audrey Geisel (Ted Geisel's widow) writes, "I'm gratified to carry out Ted's wishes and have these works revealed to the world." Join us for a fascinating glimpse into the unique artistic vision of Theodor Seuss Geisel!

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Heritage Art Center shares The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection featuring known and unknown works from the life of Theodor Seuss Geisel. Artworks will be on display and available for acquisition.

WHEN: Friday, January 27 - 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Saturday, January 28 - 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sunday, January 29 - 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Heritage Art Center, 102 6th Street, Columbus, GA (706) 442-9470

WEBSITE: www.Heritage-Art-Center.com




Petite Violette Announces New MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM and DINNER AND A DIVA Shows for Photo
Petite Violette Announces New MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM and DINNER AND A DIVA Shows for 2023
New year, new dinner shows, says Petite Violette owners, brothers Michael and Anthony Gropp. The Gropps announce a whole new slate of Dinner and a Diva shows, held the third Tuesday and Thursday of every month beginning on January 17 and 19 with H.M.S. Pinafore, as well as an all-new Murder Mystery, and Mayhem show titled The Bachelor: A Double Date with Death.
Stage Door Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy COMPLETENESS by Itamar Moses Photo
Stage Door Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy COMPLETENESS by Itamar Moses
Stage Door Theatre is starting off the second half of their 49th Season of live theatre in the Dunwoody community with the romantic comedy Completeness by Tony award winning playwright Itamar Moses.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Atlanta Lyric Theatres NEXT TO NORMAL Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Atlanta Lyric Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
Get a first look at Atlanta Lyric Theatre's production of Next to Normal, which begins performances February 16th through February 26th.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

More Hot Stories For You


Petite Violette Announces New MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM and DINNER AND A DIVA Shows for 2023Petite Violette Announces New MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM and DINNER AND A DIVA Shows for 2023
January 13, 2023

New year, new dinner shows, says Petite Violette owners, brothers Michael and Anthony Gropp. The Gropps announce a whole new slate of Dinner and a Diva shows, held the third Tuesday and Thursday of every month beginning on January 17 and 19 with H.M.S. Pinafore, as well as an all-new Murder Mystery, and Mayhem show titled The Bachelor: A Double Date with Death.
Ann Jackson Gallery to Present 'The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection' at Heritage Art Center This MonthAnn Jackson Gallery to Present 'The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection' at Heritage Art Center This Month
January 13, 2023

Ann Jackson Gallery will present a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at Heritage Art Center on Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th.
Stage Door Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy COMPLETENESS by Itamar MosesStage Door Theatre to Present Romantic Comedy COMPLETENESS by Itamar Moses
January 11, 2023

Stage Door Theatre is starting off the second half of their 49th Season of live theatre in the Dunwoody community with the romantic comedy Completeness by Tony award winning playwright Itamar Moses.
BEETLEJUICE, HAMILTON, and More Set For 2023-24 Broadway in Atlanta SeasonBEETLEJUICE, HAMILTON, and More Set For 2023-24 Broadway in Atlanta Season
January 11, 2023

Broadway in Atlanta has announced its upcoming 2023-24 season. The season kicks off in October with MJ, and continues with hits including Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, and more!
ART Station in Stone Mountain Presents THE PINK UNICORN Next MonthART Station in Stone Mountain Presents THE PINK UNICORN Next Month
January 11, 2023

ART Station presents Out Front Theatre's Production of this award-winning solo piece. Kenna Redding plays Trisha, a Christian widow, who must choose sides in her conservative Texas town after her teenage child announces they are 'gender queer' and starts a chapter of the Gay Straight Alliance at the local high school. With sharp wit and humor, this rich and poetic story explores what it means to be a parent and a community in these changing times.
share