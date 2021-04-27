Alliance Presents Virtual TODDLER TAKEOVER Arts Festival

The Alliance Theatre has announced the 2021 Toddler Takeover & Pre-K Playfest as a virtual streaming experience May 10 - 16, 2021.

This one-of-a-kind virtual arts festival features productions from all over the world that are developed specifically for children who are newborn through 5 years old. Audiences will have the chance to watch, listen, sing, play, and create with activity guides, audio adventures, and virtual workshops to go along with each production, all from their own home.

The festival includes filmed productions by South Korea's Brush Theatre, Canada's WeeFestival of Arts & Culture for Early Years, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Alliance Theatre's Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young, and the Alliance's family concerts. Toddler Takeover is on sale now at www.alliancetheatre.org/tto2021.

Pre-K Classrooms are also invited to stream Toddler Takeover & Pre-K Playfest with group pricing options. Teachers and administrators can reach out to attvy@alliancetheatre.org for details.