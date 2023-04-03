AS YOU LIKE IT, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and More Set For Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse 2023 Summer Schedule

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has announced its 2023 summer schedule. Check out the full lineup below!

As You Like It

$15 General Admission Preview Thurs May 4, 2023

$20 Gen Admission Preview Fri May 5, 2023

Performances May 6-28, 2023

Directed by Laura Cole

"All the world's a stage . . ." We invite you to join us on a trip into Shakespeare's enchanted woods. . . where Rosalind disguises herself as a man as Orlando litters the trees with love notes praising her beauty and virtue. Will the two lovers be united? Will Orlando survive the wrestling match? Will you have a great time? There's no better place to find out than at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse this summer!

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday May 14, 2023

Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood

$15 General Admission Preview June 1, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview June 2, 2023

Runs June 3-July 2, 2023

Bonus 2:30pm Saturday performances:

June 10

June 17 (Relaxed Performance)

June 24

(Saturday matinee tickets: $24 for adults/$15 for kids & students general admission seating. Lunch menu available from 1:15pm.)

Directed by Andy Houchins

Come along for a rip-roaring romp through Sherwood Forest with all the thrills, laughter and romance you could ever ask for! Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be. So get ready to duck a quarterstaff or two - you won't want to miss a moment of the swashbuckling fun! Good for the whole family!

Join the cast and crew for a post-show Q&A on June 11, 2023

Muse of Fire Play Festival Marathon

Saturday July 1, 2023

Join us for an all-day festival celebrating the winners of our first ever Music of Fire Playwriting contest!

Playwrights of the global majority from all around the world submitted full-length plays that reimagine Shakespeare's themes and plots with this year's festival theme: "...if you prick us, do we not bleed?"

The top three winning plays will be brought to life through staged readings, performed by Atlanta Creatives, at the Tavern.

Together we will look at what it really means to be human and how we interpret that definition for our own purposes.

Times, Tickets & other details TBA

A Midsummer Night's Dream

$15 General Admission Preview July 6, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview July 7, 2023

Runs July 8-30, 2023

Bonus 2:30pm Saturday performances:

July 15

July 22 (Relaxed Performance)

July 29



(Saturday matinee prices are $24 for adults/$15 for kids & students general admission seating. Lunch menu available from 1:15pm.)

Directed by Adam King

Sponsored by Emory University Hospital Midtown

A fairy King and Queen come across four runaway lovers and a gaggle of amateur actors trying to rehearse a play in the forest. The magical royal couple meddles with their mortal lives, culminating in a comical cluster of confusion. But don't worry, we'll get to the Bottom of it.

Join the cast and crew for a post-show Q&A on July 16, 2023

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)

$15 General Admission Preview Aug 3, 2023

$20 General Admission Preview Aug 4, 2023

Runs August 5 - Sept 3, 2023

Directed by Charlie T. Thomas

An irreverent, hilarious, high-speed romp through all 37 of the Bard's plays (and 154 sonnets) in two hours! Titus Andronicus becomes a cooking show, all the Histories are performed as a football game, and we go NUTS with Hamlet. All of this performed by THREE ACTORS. It took ASC, with hundreds of actors, 26 years to complete Shakespeare's works the first time (this last time through, it only took us 8!) These three nerds will do 'em all in an evening. Show offs.

Join us for a post show Q&A on Sunday August 13, 2023

More Information

Accessibility and The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is handicapped accessible. Please let the box office know if you have any special needs that we should be aware of in order to make your Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse experience the very best we can. Our handicapped entrance ramp/parking is located directly behind our building. Once you turn onto Renaissance Parkway from Peachtree Street, you will turn right onto Courtland Street. The Tavern's back entrance will be immediately on your right once you clear the building on the corner and the traffic poles. The turn comes up quickly, so please drive slowly. Handicapped parking is directly in front of the ramp, behind our building, and anywhere spaces are available.

Location: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is located at 499 Peachtree Street NE, just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Land Rights: We acknowledge that the location of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is on the traditional tribal lands of the Muscogee Creek, colonially referred to as Atlanta.

Parking: We recommend parking in the Emory University Hospital Midtown Parking Deck located directly across the street from the front doors of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Peachtree Street. Regular parking price is $5.

Food and Beverage Service: The Tavern opens one hour and fifteen minutes before the performance for food and beverage service. Chef for a Night Catering provides a British-pub-style menu for dinner. The Tavern has beer, wine, coffee, tea, soft drinks, bottle beer and draft beers on tap.

Seating and Box Office: Seating is done on a "first come, first served" basis within each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For tickets or more information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x 0 or boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or buy tickets online at www.shakespearetavern.com

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is a registered 501 ( C ) 3 non-profit organization.

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company (ASC) at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is supported in part by the Fulton County Commission under the guidance of the Fulton County Arts Council. Major support also is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs and the Georgia Council for the Arts. But, PRIMARILY, ASC is funded through the generous support provided by people just like you through the Shakespeare Club, the Royals and the Exceptions.

