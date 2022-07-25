2022 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award Winner A COMPLICATED HOPE Opens August 5

From July 29 to August 28, Essential Theatre is presenting its 23rd Festival with the world premieres of two plays and four staged readings, all by Georgia playwrights. Opening Friday August 5 is A Complicated Hope, by John Mabey directed by Ellen McQueen.

This year's Playwriting Award Winner, A Complicated Hope by John Mabey, opens on August 5. A play about hope, shining a light on the darkest corners of grief, A Complicated Hope was developed by Theatrical Outfit & Working Title Playwrights here in Atlanta and won the Mildred and Albert Panowski Playwriting Award by the Forest Roberts Theatre at Northern Michigan University in 2021 and the Charles M. Getchell New Play Award through The Southeastern Theatre Conference in 2022. This will be the play's first professional production.

The Festival features all local talent, working to serve and contribute to the Atlanta arts scene.

The West End Performing Arts Center is located at 945 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30310. Tickets are on sale now! Visit essentialtheatre.tix.com or call 404-212-0815.

The 2022 Essential Play Festival will take place from July 29 to August 28 at the West End Performing Arts Center (945 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310) in Atlanta's Historic West End, Essential Theatre's home since 2014. COVID restrictions including masks and enhanced air purification and cleaning practices will be in place to ensure artists and patrons alike have a safe and enjoyable time at the theatre.

To read the whole COVID Policy go to: EssentialTheatre.com/Experience/2022-festival/covid-safety-policy To purchase tickets: EssentialTheatre.Tix.com