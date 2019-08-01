10,000 Maniacs Announced At Teragram Ballroom On Tuesday, September 17

10,000 MANIACS will perform at Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W 7th St, Los Angeles, on Tuesday, September 17th at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. This event is open to patrons of all ages. Tickets are $35.00 and are available at Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. For more information visit teragramballroom.com/



Founded in 1981 in Jamestown, NY, 10,000 Maniacs is one of the most enduring bands from the early "alternative rock" movement having released close to 20 albums, including 2015's Twice Told Tales and 2016's Playing Favorites, while consistently touring the U.S. and abroad. All told the band has sold over 10 million albums, with 8 Billboard Hot 100 singles, and has made countless appearances on national TV, including Saturday Night Live, The Late Show With David Letterman, and more.

While 2017 marked the 30 year anniversary of the release of 10,000 Maniacs' critically acclaimed, break-out album, In My Tribe, which Rolling Stone Magazine included in their "100 Best Albums Of The Eighties", 2018 marked 3 significant anniversaries for the band. It was 26 years ago in 1993 that Mary Ramsey began her tenure as lead singer for the band. It was in that same year that 10,000 Maniacs made their iconic performance on MTV's "Unplugged"; the released recording would go on to sell millions of copies. 2018 marked the 35th anniversary of the release of their first full-length recording, Secrets of the I Ching, which caught the attention of BBC radio legend John Peel, who brought the band to the attention of millions of listeners worldwide. 2019 marks the 30 year anniversary of the release of Blind Man Zoo and finds the band still receiving rave reviews for their live performances.

10,000 Maniacs include: Mary Ramsey, lead vocals,viola; Steven Gustafson, bass guitar; Dennis Drew, keyboard; Jeff Erickson, guitar; John Lombardo, guitar; and Jerome Augustyniak, drums.

For more information visit: http://www.maniacs.com





