wild project Purchases Building On East 3rd Street

wild project have purchased the building at 195 East 3rd Street, permanently solidifying their artistic home in the East Village of New York City. wild project will continue to fundraise to maintain the long-term sustainability of its mortgage and operations.

This purchase would not have been possible without generous donations from the indie theatre community, funding support from New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, DASNY, Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Empire State Development (ESD), State Senator Brian P. Kavanagh, and Assembly Member Grace Lee. Anne del Castillo of NYC Create in Place provided valuable guidance as a connector, facilitator and advocate. Assembly Member Harvey Epstein provided constant support throughout the process. New York Lawyers for the Public Interest helped wild project access legal resources. Paul Leibowitz at Plot Advisory, guided wild project to its goal, standing by the organization through to the end. Randi Berry and the team at IndieSpace, and A.D. Hamingson & Associates also provided invaluable support and advice.

"New York's creative spirit depends on the spaces where artists gather, experiment, and share their work," Governor Hochul said. "I'm proud that the State could help wild project secure its permanent home in the East Village - a place that has nurtured countless artists and supported a vibrant, diverse cultural community. When we invest in organizations like wild project, we strengthen our creative economy and preserve the cultural spaces that make New York truly unique."

"After a long and often difficult journey, we are overjoyed to have secured wild project's future with the purchase of our cherished home on East 3rd Street," said Producing Artistic Director Ana Mari de Quesada and Producing Director Tom Escovar. "This milestone reflects years of determination and the collective strength of our artists, supporters, and community. We're proud to preserve this creative space for future generations of New York's cultural innovators."

"I am deeply proud to have granted $1 million in federal funding to enable the purchase of a permanent home for the wild project community building at 195 East 3rd Street," said Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney. "This significant investment will allow artists and organizations to continue their important work, creating opportunities for future generations and further enriching both our artistic community and the broader New York City community."

"wild project has been a part of our community's artistic center for a long time," said Assembly Member Harvey Epstein. "I'm proud to support wild project in uplifting a diverse group of independent local artists and advancing equity and sustainability in the arts, and congratulate them on securing their permanent home in our neighborhood."

"It has been wonderful to advise wild project on the purchase," said Paul Leibowitz, Founder of Plot Real Estate Advisory. "This thriving arts organization deserves a permanent home in the East Village and it's incredible that it has now become a reality. Several years have gone into planning for this, and there are so many people, organizations, and agencies who have generously contributed their time, talent, and financial support to make it happen. It's a great accomplishment and the community has a lot to be thankful for."

"It is a good time for some good news! We are so thrilled that after such a long fight, wild project has secured the funds to purchase their indie venue in the East Village," said Randi Berry, Executive Director of IndieSpace. "These small venues are precious resources that are consistently at risk due to the rising costs of doing business and the lack of affordability in all five boroughs. This is a huge step for wild project and for the hundreds of artists who use this space each year and the thousands of audience members who enjoy the art that is generated within it. We are so pleased IndieSpace was able to play a role in this acquisition."

"wild project is the East Village's jewel box theater," said Andrew Hamingson, Founder of A.D. Hamingson & Associates. "We were proud to support this project in its early stages and are thrilled to see it realized through the extraordinary collaboration of artists, funders, and public partners. This milestone strengthens the cultural ecology of New York City by ensuring that independent artists and companies continue to have a permanent, affordable home in the East Village - a true testament to the vision and dedication of Ana Mari de Quesada and her team."

"wild project's purchase of their building is a powerful example of how New York City's creative community can thrive when given the right tools and support," said Anne del Castillo, Senior Policy Advisor leading NYC Create in Place at the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs. "By helping connect wild project with experienced real estate legal counsel and funding partners, NYC Create in Place is proud to have had a small role in securing their permanent home in the East Village. This achievement ensures that a space dedicated to emerging voices, LGBTQIA+ artists, women, and BIPOC creators will remain part of our city's cultural fabric for years to come. When creative spaces find stability, New York City's artistic spirit shines even brighter."

"The East Village Community Coalition celebrates wild project's long-awaited purchase of their home: you are now, and ever shall be, rooted in the LES," said Laura Sewell, Executive Director of the East Village Community Coalition. "wild project has long served as an anchor on this block, bringing the neighborhood together, creating opportunities for artists to be paid for their work, and attracting the businesses that surround them. We are forever grateful."

"Securing a permanent home for wild project ensures that one of New York's most innovative and inclusive arts organizations can continue to uplift emerging voices and strengthen the East Village's creative ecosystem," said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. "This investment reflects New York's commitment to preserving affordable cultural spaces that drive neighborhood vibrancy, support local talent, and contribute to the city's broader economic vitality."

"Creative spaces like wild project do more than support artists - they fuel neighborhood vitality, attract visitors, and contribute to a strong, inclusive local economy," said NYCREDC Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, City University of New York Chancellor and William D. Rahm, CEO of Everview Partners. "The NYCREDC is proud to support this project, which will keep the East Village a welcoming home for independent arts and preserve the kind of community assets that make New York City thrive."

Currently, among the very few eco-friendly theater venues, in NYC, wild project boasts an 89-seat ADA-compliant theater and art gallery featuring solar panels, a rooftop garden, bamboo clad seat platforms, energy efficient heating and cooling systems, water efficient fixtures, a well insulated roof system, LED lights, and biodegradable products. Purchasing the building solidifies wild project's home permanently in the heart of the East Village and ensures that their commitment to New York City's artists remains for many years to come. This purchase of the building includes the air rights, making the potential for a larger performing arts center in the future a strong possibility.

Since 2007, wild project has welcomed more than 55,000 patrons to its theater and supported more than 12,000 artists. wild project's core programming has provided LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC and the work of local East Village artists with theater access, outreach, and artistic compensation. They offer the venue for free or affordable rates to companies who employ 1,200-1,500 theater makers. Led by Ana Mari de Quesada, a Hispanic woman and member of the LGBTQIA+ community, wild project is one 1 of only 6 performance venues led by a woman of color, and the only NYC theater venue whose mission explicitly includes service to the LGBTQIA+ community

wild project is a nonprofit producer and venue which supports the diverse independent theater, film, music, visual arts, and spoken-word artists of New York City. Since 2007, wild project has presented and produced theater that enriches, educates, and unifies its East Village community in an environmentally responsible green space. Located on E. 3rd St. in Manhattan, wild project curates resident companies in its 89-seat theater and devotes specific initiatives toward LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC projects and the work of local East Village artists, to ensure nonprofit theater sustains its roots in the community. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and cultivates artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity. https://thewildproject.org/