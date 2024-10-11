iHeartRadio Broadway Will Celebrate 30 Years of Disney on Broadway With Alan Menken, Susan Egan, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



iHeartRadio Broadway will host an hour-long special celebrating 30 Years of Disney on Broadway this November. Hosted by iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show co-hosts Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi, the features a Q&A and performances by legendary EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken and original Disney Broadway leading lady Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast). The exclusive event will broadcast Monday, November 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 12:00 p.m ET on the iHeartRadio Broadway channel available on the free iHeartRadio app, www.iheartradiobroadway.com or on WLTW-HD2.

Additionally, fans are invited to attend the taping of this event on Wednesday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET at iHeartMedia Headquarters in midtown Manhattan. For free tickets to this Broadway event, fans can visit www.iheartradiobroadway.com.

During the special, eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken will explain the creation of the four Broadway hits he created with Disney Theatrical Group (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Newsies and Aladdin) and their next stage work, Hercules, opening in London's West End next summer. Susan Egan will tell the incredible story of her Broadway debut in Disney's inaugural Broadway work, Beauty and the Beast, along with the rare success it achieved, running 13 years and ranking to this day among the 10 longest runs in Broadway's storied history. In celebration of their Broadway hits, the special will feature special collaborative performances by Alan Menken and Susan Egan.

About Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening this fall.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis. The Production Team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer. For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com.

About Hercules

Disney's new production of Hercules, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End in Summer 2025. With music and lyrics by Alan Menken and David Zippel, a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah and co-choreography by Tanisha Scott. Hercules is inspired by the 1997 Academy Award-nominated animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. Audiences are invited to sign up for more information about Hercules at DisneyOnStage.co.uk or lwtheatres.co.uk. Performance schedule and casting to be announced at a later date.