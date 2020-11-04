iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes 2020 Tony Nominees With Special Broadcast

The broadcast will feature songs from the Best Musical Nominees: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, as well as interviews.

iHeartRadio Broadway has announced the creation of a special program that will celebrate the 2020 Tony Award Nominations. The iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes The 2020 Tony Nominees broadcast will feature songs from the Best Musical Nominees: Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and feature interviews with the cast, creators and fellow nominees from each show.

The broadcast will also feature and celebrate the Best Play and Acting categories with interviews and editorial commentary. The iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes The Tony Award Nominees program will be hosted by Howard Hoffman and listeners will hear from Celia Rose Gooding, Daniel J. Watts, John Benjamin Hickey, Danny Burstein, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, Blair Underwood, Karen Olivo, Bess Wohl, Aaron Tveit, Katori Hall and more.

The iHeartRadio Broadway Salutes The Tony Award Nominees program with air on November 7th at 2pm and November 9th at 7pm. Additional dates will be announced on iHeartRadioBroadway.com and the station when the virtual Tony Awards date has been decided. During the broadcast, iHeartRadio Broadway will also highlight Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund and how our listeners can donate by visiting Broadwaycares.org/help2020. Listeners can tune in to iHeartRadio Broadway by visiting iHeartRadioBroadway.com or by downloading the free iHeart App and searching "Broadway".

