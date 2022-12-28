Zachary Noah Piser, Nehal Joshi & More Featured in The Broadway Asian Men Calendar

For the third year in a row, Mari Uchida has launched The Broadway Asian Men Calendar, a 15 month calendar passion project celebrating the Asian men of Broadway each month, with direct bios and quotes. This year, BAM is also releasing two t-shirt designs alongside the calendar, and each shirt is small-batch printed with ecologically conscious ink. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ThinkChinatown for their non-profit community initiatives. In past years, the Broadway Asian Men Calendar has raised $1,000 for organizations including Stop AAPI Hate and Send Chinatown Love.

"I have loved the theatre ever since I was in middle school. I remember at the time I was so excited every time I saw an Asian face on a stage, because it happened so rarely. As I was an aspiring performer, I studied these people and their careers. A lot of the people you see on this calendar were those people for me- the ones who paved and continue to pave the way so Asians and Asian Americans could see more faces like their own and have more agency over their stories on stage- and I hope this calendar brings forth that Asian joy. "

"I want those looking at the calendar to feel that every guy is the hero to his own story, and each person is a nuanced, multi-dimensional, attractive human being. This calendar is my way of celebrating Asian beauty and joy, and the artists who inspire the world to be a kinder place," says Mari Uchida.

The 2023 Calendar Men:

Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP)

John Yi (KPOP)

Nehal Joshi (Phantom of the Opera)

Matthew Yee (Almost Famous)

Sam Simahk (Into the Woods)

Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous)

Nico DeJesus (&Juliet)

Joomin Hwang (&Juliet)

Albert Guerzon (Into the Woods)

James Seol (Come From Away)

Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice)

Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods)

Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge!)

Mari Uchida, Broadway Asian Men Photographer: Uchida is a performer-turned portrait and performance photographer based in New York City. Her work has been seen on: The Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts, New York Times, Time Out New York, BroadwayWorld, and numerous other publications.

Collaborazians:

CollaborAzian is a gathering of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) theatre artists and professionals responding to the rise of anti-Asian bias, prejudice, and hate. Today, Asian Americans are experiencing a cultural change like never before in American history. We want our community's voices to add to the conversation of what it means to be Asian in America right now.

East Side Stories:

East Side Stories is a 501c3 non profit dedicated to sharing authentic expressions of the Asian American & Pacific Islander experience through film, media, and education. We nurture and develop the skills of AAPI creatives, collaborate and support their projects. By connecting the storytellers to the stories and sharing the stories with wider audiences, ESS ensures a legacy of AAPI stories for the next generation and beyond.