Yvette Gonzelez-Nacer Joins Gabrielle Ruiz and Pallavi Sastry on Latest Episode of WHAT ARE FRIENDS FOR Podcast

To date, 'What Are Friends For' weekly podcast episodes have included guests Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights the Movie) and more.

'Hadestown' star Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer joins co-hosts Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Pallavi Sastry (Blue Bloods) to discuss how much she misses performing with her friends in person on latest episode of What Are Friends For podcast. "I feel depleted when I feel a lack of connection.. which will actually take me away from feeling productive. I like to create with friends... and that gives me a sense of purpose."

That's the premise of Ruiz and Sastry's 'What Are Friends For' podcast, which premieres an all new episode every Wednesday on all major podcasting platforms. At the end of each conversation, the two friends poignantly ask all their guests, "What Are Friends For?", leading to soulful and hopeful allegories splashed with comedy and gratitude. "We think that the skills and tools we use to build romantic relationships are the same skills we should be using in friendships. We wanted to use this platform to talk about the joyful parts and the sometimes uncomfortable conversations that come with keeping strong friendships," the two friends explain.

To date, 'What Are Friends For' weekly podcast episodes have included guests Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights the Movie), Carly Hughes (Pippin, American Housewife), Daniel J Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Vasthy Mompoint (Prom, The Movie) and others. Upcoming guests include Kelli O'Hara (The King and I), Broadway Princess Party original royals Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and Benjamin Rauhala and many more. The latest episode of What Are Friends For is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow WAFF on Instagram @waffpodcast.

Executive Produced by Team Access Productions and Fast Nickel, Inc. Supervising producer is Philip Pisanchyn, consulting producers are Kathleen Choe and Megan Densmore.

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/what-are-friends-for/id1439740697

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2T4E8Qq5aoBsABdG3tHp6d?si=7FXlgf1PROqeAH3syNPbGw

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You