YoungArts Premieres Desmond Richardson's WITHOUT FUTHER DELAY On April 8

National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) in partnership with Aon announces the premiere of Without Further Delay, a virtual dance performance on April 8, 2021 at 8 pm ET.

Choreographed by co-artistic director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet and Tony Award nominee Desmond Richardson (1986 YoungArts Winner in Dance & U.S.

Presidential Scholar in the Arts) the performance will feature a composition by Grammy Award winner Terence Blanchard (1980 YoungArts Winner in Classical Music) and brings together nine 2021 YoungArts award winners from across the country. Without Further Delay will investigate the current moment by exploring elements of isolation, confinement, communality, perseverance, and diversity. Following the premiere, Without Further Delay, will be available on the YoungArts YouTube channel.

"YoungArts has consistently been a place where talented like-minded individuals come together to convey their ideas of self-expression within an environment that inspires, challenges and encourages them to shine their radiant light abundantly," said Desmond Richardson. "This commission underscores YoungArts' commitment to supporting artists and providing outlets for artistic expression and career growth despite the challenges we all faced this year."

Without Further Delay features nine 2021 YoungArts award winners in Dance representing a broad range of styles: Shalini Basu, a Classical Indian dancer from Powell, OH; Christian Burse, a contemporary dancer from Dallas, TX; Chelsea Correa, a contemporary dancer from Red Bank, NJ; Brooks Landegger, a ballet dancer from New York, NY; Kelsey Lewis, a contemporary dancer from New York, NY; Courtney McColley, a contemporary dancer from Dallas, TX; Arya Pratap, a Classical Indian dancer from Mountain View, CA; Luc Simpson, a contemporary dancer from San Diego, CA; and Bryant Wright, a Hip Hop dancer from Bel Air, MD.

"Aon is proud to partner with National YoungArts Foundation. As a longstanding supporter of the organization, we celebrate their core values of excellence, collaboration, inclusivity, experimentation, respect and integrity," said Jason Ott, President of Aon Private Risk Management. "When given the opportunity to support this special dance commission, creative visionary and choreographer Desmond Richardson shared the importance of artists being led by their heart, humanity and passion. With so many artists facing challenging times, having an artistic outlet to show that struggle and ultimate perseverance is of greater importance now more than ever. We are excited to partner and share a message of strength from Desmond and the young performers of the future."

This dance commission is a part of YoungArts' commitment to supporting YoungArts award winners at every stage of their careers. Throughout the season, all YoungArts award winners have ongoing opportunities to learn from notable guest artists and to participate in creative and professional development opportunities, as well as conversations and discussions to build community and engage with their peers.