Young Theatre Artists Collective, New Organization For Theatre Students, Set to Launch

The Young Theatre Artists Collective, a new fiscally-sponsored nonprofit founded by theatre students, is officially launching with a mission to provide an inclusive, student-led space for emerging theatre makers. YTAC supports high school and undergraduate students exploring all aspects of theatre, from directing and design to dramaturgy, production, and playwriting.

"YTAC exists to empower students to create, connect, collaborate, and develop their craft without barriers," said Judah Brown, Executive Director of YTAC. "Our mission is to provide resources and opportunities for students to grow as artists, regardless of if they're just starting out or refining their craft."

The organization is set to launch on January 9th, 2026, with its virtual "Dream Night" kickoff event. It will offer students a first look at YTAC's mission and programs, as well as provide a chance to connect with fellow theatre makers. Beyond that, there's much more in store: educational workshops, mentorship programs, and playwriting challenges are all planned for the upcoming year.

Membership in YTAC is free and open to all high school and undergraduate students.