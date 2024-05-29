Young People's Chorus of New York City Will Perform Spring Celebration Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Young People’s Chorus of New York City will come alive in the key of love for its annual Spring Celebration Concert. The performance will be held at the historic United Palace on Sunday, June 2 at 5:00 p.m.

This year's program features 550 outstanding young artists hailing from every corner of New York City. Led by YPC's accomplished Conductors - Caitlin Henning, Maria Peña, Emma Sway, and Ahra Cho - the performance promises to ignite joy and showcase the choristers’ musical talents.

“We are thrilled to bring everyone together and celebrate our award-winning choristers,” said YPC’s Artistic Director and Founder, Francisco J. Núñez. “During the performance, the audience will take a dynamic journey, spanning from beloved Broadway numbers to classical choral pieces.”

Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at www.ypc.org. All proceeds from the Spring Celebration Concert will support YPC’s award-winning program of music education and choral performance, as well as YPC’s College Bound initiative, which ensures that 100 percent of YPC’s graduating senior choristers continue with higher education.

For more information about YPC and its spring concert, please visit www.ypc.org