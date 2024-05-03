Young People's Chorus of New York City Reveals Lineup of Spring and Summer Season Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) has announced a lineup of spring and summer performances and events that begins with participation in The Crack-a-lackin’ Classical Concert at United Palace, includes its own annual Spring Celebration Concert and Schools Concert, continues with international competition at the World Choir Games in New Zealand, and ends with YPC National bringing its Lab and Studio program to Music Academy in California for a one-week residency in July.

Committed to raising children’s voices and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC’s lineup of upcoming events includes the following:

Young People’s Chorus of New York City in The Crack-a-lackin’ Classical Concert

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Doors: 4:30 p.m., Show: 5 p.m.

The United Palace

4140 Broadway, New York, NY 10033

The United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA) proudly presents The Crack-a-lackin’ Classical Concert, a dynamic musical performance celebrating classical music in innovative ways. The event features a variety of talented performers, including the renowned Young People’s Chorus of New York City, alongside other artists such as DJ Boo, Julia Bengtsson, Leadlights Ensemble, Washington Heights Community Choir, and the New York Youth Symphony.

Tickets can be purchased at https://unitedpalace.boletosexpress.com/event.php?event_id=75900.

Young People’s Chorus of New York City’s Annual Spring Celebration Concert

Sunday, June 2 at 5 p.m.

The United Palace

4140 Broadway, New York City

Young People’s Chorus of New York City celebrates the joy of the season at its annual spring concert at The United Palace. Showcasing nearly 550 YPC young artists, the performance will feature a diverse array of musical numbers, from Broadway favorites to classical choral pieces. All YPC’s Performance and Community choruses will be highlighted in this spectacular show.

Visit www.ypc.org to purchase tickets.

Young People’s Chorus of New York City Participates in Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City by Presenting Red Light, Green Light School Choruses Concert

Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m.

Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Amsterdam Avenue & W 62nd Street, New York City

Free and open to the public

Young People’s Chorus of New York City’s School Choruses program, an in-school music, education, and performance initiative created in 2003 to make YPC’s unique music education and performance program available to more New York City students, presents its annual School Choruses Concert under the direction of YPC Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez. Red Light, Green Light features the voices of nearly 1,500 New York public school children from 18 public schools celebrating the sounds of the city with songs they have been learning all year. The concert is part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City event series.

More information can be found at https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/young-peoples-chorus-of-new-york-city-548

Young People’s Chorus of New York City in NationalSawdust+’s “A Crisis of Responsibility: Excerpts from The Shell Trial”

Thursday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

National Sawdust

80 N 6th Street, Brooklyn, New York City

Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid joins a special NationalSawdust+ evening showcasing insights and excerpts from her new opera, "The Shell Trial," written with librettist Roxie Perkins, on the heels of its March 2024 world premiere in Amsterdam. Commissioned by Dutch National Opera and based on the play “De zaak Shell” by Rebekka de Wit and Anoek Nuyens, the opera explores climate devastation as a crisis of responsibility via a landmark 2021 court case in which environmentalists won a shocking lawsuit against Shell Oil.

The program will include arias sung from the perspectives of diverse figures, such as The Climate Refugee, The CEO, The Artist, as well as a chorus of children representing those killed by Shell’s colonial past and climate disasters. Members of the Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) will perform in the evening, which will include a probing discussion featuring a climate activist along with Reid and NS+ curator Elena Park.

The composer will share her experience of creating the provocative piece, which offers a range of voices and viewpoints on whose responsibility it is to halt climate change.

Tickets can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36490/performance/11395411?performanceId=11395411.

Young People’s Chorus of New York City at Sing a Mile High Choral Festival

June 24-28, 2024

Denver, CO

Young People’s Chorus of New York City, conducted by Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Nunez and Creative Director Elizabeth Nunez, will join treble choirs from all over the country to participate in the Sing A Mile High International Children’s Choral Festival, a premier choral festival in beautiful Denver, Colorado. Members of YPC will participate in five days of rehearsals, workshops, and social activities that culminate in a public performance at the Newman Center for Performing Arts with individual and massed choir performances.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the concert, visit Sing a Mile High’s website here: https://singamilehigh.org/

Young People’s Chorus of New York City at the World Choir Games

Wednesday, July 10 – Saturday, July 20

Auckland, New Zealand

Choristers from Young People’s Chorus of New York City will compete with singers from across the globe in Auckland, New Zealand in the world’s largest choir competition. Organized by INTERKULTUR, the World Choir Games was founded to bring people and nations who are united through singing together in peaceful competition. More information on the World Choir Games can be found here https://www.interkultur.com/events/world-choir-games/auckland-2024/

YPC National Lab and Studio Summer Program at Music Academy

Monday, July 22 – Monday, July 29

1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara, CA

YPC National, the national choral organization inspired by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, brings CME Institute, Music Academy, and YPC together for its YPC National Lab & Studio program, a dynamic and innovative one-week residency at Music Academy for choral conductors and enthusiastic singers in grades 6-12.

Under the direction of MacArthur Award-winner, composer, and conductor Francisco J. Núñez, composer and guest artist-in-residence Doreen Rao, and YPC artistic faculty, participating conductors, teachers, and directors learn how to elevate conducting gestures, enhance score analysis skills, infuse vocal pedagogy into rehearsals, and experience the thrill of rehearsing and performing a world premiere by celebrated composer in residence Yuka C. Honda. The week includes masterclasses that dive into discussions about cutting-edge choral music trends, concerts in Santa Barbara, and the chance to forge lasting connections with choral peers nationwide.

Youth singers participate in a national ensemble alongside the prestigious Young People’s Chorus of New York City and Music Academy’s SING program participants. They’ll learn dance and movement with choreographer Jacqueline Bird, receive private voice lessons from vocalist Shanelle Woods, refine musicianship skills with conductor Elizabeth Núñez, and premiere Honda’s newly commissioned work at the historic Marjorie Luke Theater. The week includes concerts, cultural events, beach outings, meet and greets, boat cruises, social events, and the opportunity to make lasting friendships with singers from across the country.

For updates on the public performance, how to participate, or more information about YPC National, please visit www.ypcnational.org.

