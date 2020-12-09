Young People's Chorus Of New York City Announces Virtual Winter Concert, ONCE UPON THE HOLIDAYS

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City has announced its virtual holiday special, Once Upon the Holidays.

Presented by Mastercard, Once Upon the Holidays is a two-part virtual event that celebrates the sounds of the season and shares the power of music and its ability to uplift even the most resistant hearts. Presented in two acts over two nights, with an original story by Tony Award-winning Broadway lyricist Lynn Ahrens and direction by YPC's Founder and Artistic Director, Francisco J. Núñez, Once Upon the Holidays features distinguished baritone Lester Lynch and over 500 young voices. Part one of the show will stream live on December 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST and part two will stream live on December 20 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

"These past eight months have really been about reimagining ways to work with our children around New York City," said Núñez. "We are thrilled that through this virtual performance, we can bring our traditional winter concert into families' homes everywhere, and that our choristers can share their re-creation of holiday classics with the global community. To have Lynn Ahrens and Lester Lynch join us is truly a holiday gift."

Internationally celebrated for its innovative model of diversity and artistic excellence, YPC has nurtured the talents of children from all walks of life for over three decades. Today, the organization is one of the most prominent choruses in the world. In addition to their two recently released albums - HEROES, a virtual album dedicated to New York City's essential workers and Just Songs (Unplugged), a compilation of original songs created by YPC alumni and talent for young choristers - YPC will be releasing a holiday single, Joy to the World, which will be available for streaming on Spotify on December 11, 2020.

Tickets for Once Upon the Holidays are available for purchase at https://ypc.org/event/once-upon-the-holidays/2020-12-20/ for single ticket $25, family ticket $50, and sponsorship ticket $150, with proceeds supporting YPC programming. One ticket provides digital access to both evenings.

Major funding for Once Upon the Holidays has been provided by Mastercard with additional funding provided by First Republic.

For more information about the winter concert and YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.